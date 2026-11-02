Cara Delevingne Recreates John Travolta Cannes Beret for Halloween

Cara Delevingne transforms into John Travolta for Halloween. The model wears the iconic white beret from the Cannes Film Festival, sparking joy among fans and celebrities alike.

Cara Delevingne has stunned fans with her latest Halloween transformation, taking direct inspiration from Hollywood legend John Travolta. The model shared a series of captivating snaps on Instagram showcasing her striking resemblance to the actor during his memorable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Her post included behind-the-scenes glimpses of the styling process, revealing the meticulous effort behind the iconic look. In a cheeky caption, Delevingne wrote: 'I hate gay Halloween… what do you mean you are John Travolta at Cannes!' This playful commentary highlighted the uncanny similarity of her costume to the star's celebrated red carpet moment.

Delevingne Channels Travolta's Iconic Cannes Look

Delevingne's Halloween outfit featured a suave white beret, mirroring the headwear that sparked a global social media frenzy when Travolta wore it to direct his film Propeller One-Way Night Coach . The model also adopted a version of the actor's smart black suit, completing the homage to his directorial persona. Her transformation went viral quickly, with numerous celebrities reacting to the post. Actress Renee Rapp commented that she was 'still laughing,' while Rachel Zegler responded with excitement, typing 'CARA AHAHAHAH' in all caps. The engagement underscored the cultural impact of Travolta's original style choice and Delevingne's ability to replicate it flawlessly.

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Travolta's Reasoning Behind the Beret Trend

John Travolta explained in a CNN interview that his choice of headgear was a deliberate nod to old-school cinema directors. He stated that legendary filmmakers traditionally wore berets and glasses, and he wanted to embody that aesthetic for his directorial debut. The actor noted that he looked up pictures of famous filmmakers before the event to ensure authenticity. He wanted to create a vivid memory of the occasion, distinguishing it from his fifty-year career as an actor. By adopting this visual identity, he aimed to signal his shift behind the camera and ensure the event would remain memorable in his mind.

Inspiration From Cinematic Legends

While Travolta did not name a specific cinematic idol, industry observers suggest he may have been channeling Francis Ford Coppola, the director of The Godfather , who is famously known for wearing berets. Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman was also fond of this headgear, further cementing its association with auteur filmmakers. Travolta's decision to play the part of a director extended to his mannerisms and appearance. He wanted to create a visual marker for his life story, ensuring that when he looked back, he would instantly recall the Cannes premiere and the winning of the Palme d'Or.

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From Plane Cockpit to Red Carpet Prestige

The beret trend began before Travolta even arrived at the festival. He sported a navy version of the hat while piloting his own plane to Cannes with his daughter, Ella Bleu. An Instagram video from the journey showed him captioning the flight with: 'Big day, big night in Cannes. Stay tuned!' Upon arrival, he continued the theme, switching to the white beret that became the hallmark of his trip. The style choice helped him stand out on the red carpet, where he was later seen weeping as he received an honorary Palme d'Or. The accolade preceded the world premiere of his directorial effort, marking a significant milestone in his multifaceted career.

Delevingne's Social Media Impact and Fan Reaction

Delevingne's recreation of the look has drawn attention to the enduring influence of Travolta's Cannes appearance. Her behind-the-scenes photos revealed the styling challenges involved in capturing the actor's suave demeanor. The model's post serves as a testament to the power of fashion in pop culture, bridging the gap between high-profile film events and Halloween celebrations. Fans continue to discuss the authenticity of her outfit, noting the precision of the white beret and the tailored suit. This viral moment highlights the intersection of celebrity fashion, homage, and digital engagement in the modern entertainment landscape.

Travolta's Legacy and Directorial Debut

Travolta's embrace of the beret was not merely a fashion statement but a strategic move to define his role as a director. He viewed the hat as a tool for self-identification during a pivotal moment in his career. The decision to wear three different berets during his time at the festival further emphasized his commitment to the persona. This attention to detail helped solidify his presence at one of the world's most prestigious film events. The honorary Palme d'Or he received stands as a recognition of his contributions to cinema, blending his acting legacy with his new directorial ambitions. Delevingne's Halloween tribute captures the essence of this unique chapter in Travolta's professional life.