Cara Delevingne Proudly Identifies as Lesbian, Wants to Start Family with Girlfriend

British model and actress Cara Delevingne has opened up about her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke, and her desire to start a family with her.

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she is a proud lesbian and wants to start a family with her girlfriend. The British model and actress, 33, opened up about her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke , 34, in an interview with Variety.

She explained that she could not see herself being with anyone else now and is very proud of her sexual identity. Cara met Minke when they were students at the £52,000-per-year Bedales boarding school in Hampshire.

However, they only started dating in 2022 after being reunited at an Alanis Morissette concert. Cara has also credited Minke with helping her stay on the road to sobriety over the years. It comes after she took part in Rosalia's confessional during the singer's London O2 gig earlier this month, and fulfilled the brief by spilling all her secrets.

As part of her global Lux tour, Spanish pop star Rosalia, 33, invited a celeb into her confessional booth and asks them to reveal all. Cara was delighted to be invited on stage, declaring, 'I have been naughty, I was born that way' to the delight of the 20,000 fans in attendance.

'If you didn't know this already, I'm a lesbian,' Cara continued. 'My weakness used to be straight women, because they weren't really straight. ' After Rosalia asked why, Cara mused, 'it's the challenge, but also I genuinely don't think anyone is ever fully straight. ' The British model and actress opened up about her four-year romance with her girlfriend, Minke, 34, as she said she wants to have a family with her.

To cheers from the crowd she then added 'also I don't think men knew how to pleasure their girlfriends well enough, so I do that.

' She said: 'Now I am in a committed relationship. I used to always love being the dominant one, I liked to take control.

'I think it was because I was scared of being seen, I was scared to be submissive because I didn't want to receive love. But now I think I'm ready.

' Asking Rosalia her opinion, Cara questioned: 'I just want to know that even if I am submissive, I don't want to lose that part of myself that can be that fiery, dominant Leo that I am. ' 'Why do you have to be one or the other? ' the singer replied. 'You don't,' Cara agreed.

'I just want to make sure that's the case, and I feel like you know.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cara Delevingne Minke Lesbian Family Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We the People: Revolutionary War veterans honored in Ohio cemetery projectStatewide effort identifies and maps final resting places of soldiers who fought for American independence

Read more »

How Sobriety, Fiona Apple, and a Lot of Patience Helped Cara Delevingne Kick Off Her Music CareerDelevingne on her new songs, 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head' — plus, inside the Fiona Apple collaboration on her upcoming Warner Records debut

Read more »

Cara Delevingne Is Ready to Reintroduce HerselfTop model, actor, and now singer: Cara Delevingne is launching her music era with two new singles—and a totally surreal video.

Read more »

BCSO identifies woman allegedly killed by grandson inside Shavano Park homeThe Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who deputies said was killed by her grandson on Wednesday in Shavano Park.

Read more »