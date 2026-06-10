Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Music and Personal Journey

Cara Delevingne talks about her music and personal journey, discussing sobriety, mental health, vulnerability, and her creative process.

Cara Delevingne opens up about the deeply personal journey behind her music. She talks about sobriety, mental health , vulnerability and why she waited until now to share this side of herself with the world.

The star reflects on turning pain into art, finding connection through music and creating an album that felt fully honest. She also discusses songwriting, her creative process, collaborators, live performance nerves and the artists who have inspired her most. The catalyst for her music was a period of time where she was trying to get sober and was praying every day to make something powerful, beautiful, and creative out of the pain she was going through at the time.

Delevingne reveals that music has been a personal and sacred thing for her since she was a kid, something she used as therapy for herself. She was always shy of sharing her music with others due to fear of comparison with others who she thought were more talented.

However, she wanted to release this album when she felt like she was metaphorically exposing her innards. Delevingne also touches on her creative process, collaborators, and the artists who have inspired her most. She talks about the importance of finding connection through music and creating an album that felt fully honest. The album is a result of her deeply personal journey and a reflection of her experiences with sobriety, mental health, and vulnerability





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Cara Delevingne Music Sobriety Mental Health Vulnerability

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