Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Being a Proud Lesbian and Wanting to Start a Family

In a recent interview, Cara Delevingne discusses her sexuality, her relationship with girlfriend Minke, and her desire to have a family. She also shares insights from a confessional booth appearance at a Rosalia concert.

Cara Delevingne , the British model and actress known for her roles in films like Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, and the TV series Carnival Row, has made a heartfelt declaration about her sexuality.

In an interview with Variety, the 33-year-old stated that while she has always disliked labels, she now identifies as a proud lesbian. She expressed that she cannot envision being with anyone else for the rest of her life and desires to build a family with her girlfriend, Minke, who is 34. Delevingne emphasized that her sexual identity is something she is very proud of, marking a significant moment of openness after years of speculation and high-profile relationships.

This revelation comes as a milestone for the star, who has often been private about her personal life despite being in the public eye since her teenage years. Her career began as a model, walking runways for major fashion houses like Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana, before transitioning into acting. She has been an outspoken advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights, and her latest comments are seen as empowering for many in the community who struggle with self-acceptance.

Delevingne's journey to this point has been marked by romances with actress Ashley Benson, musician St. Vincent, and actress Michelle Rodriguez. However, her current relationship with Minke appears to be the most serious and stable. The couple first met as students at the prestigious Bedales boarding school in Hampshire, which costs £52,000 per year, but they did not start dating until 2022, after being reunited at an Alanis Morissette concert.

Delevingne credits Minke with playing a crucial role in her sobriety, helping her stay on track over the years. This support system has been vital for Delevingne, who has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health challenges. In past interviews, she has discussed her experiences with depression and substance abuse, and she often praises her partner for being a grounding influence.

The couple has been photographed together at various events, appearing happy and supportive of each other's careers. In addition to her personal revelations, Delevingne recently participated in a unique event during Rosalia's London O2 concert. The Spanish pop star invited a celebrity into her confessional booth as part of her global Lux tour, and Delevingne was delighted to take the stage.

She admitted to the crowd of 20,000 that she has been naughty and was born that way, then humorously declared her lesbian identity. She mused that her weakness used to be straight women, but she now believes no one is ever fully straight. Delevingne also playfully suggested that men do not know how to pleasure their girlfriends well enough, so she steps in.

This candid moment was met with cheers from the audience, and it showcased Delevingne's unapologetic and humorous side. The confessional segment is a hallmark of Rosalia's shows, where she invites a guest to share secrets in a theatrical setting. Delevingne's appearance generated significant buzz on social media, with fans praising her honesty and charisma. During the confessional, Delevingne also discussed her relationship dynamics.

She revealed that she used to enjoy being the dominant partner, possibly out of a fear of being vulnerable or receiving love. However, she now feels ready to embrace submission without losing her fiery, dominant Leo nature. Rosalia reassured her that one does not have to be exclusively one or the other, a sentiment Delevingne agreed with. This exchange highlights Delevingne's ongoing self-discovery and acceptance of her multifaceted personality.

She has often spoken about the importance of balance in relationships and the need to let go of control. In earlier interviews, she mentioned that therapy and sobriety have helped her become more comfortable with vulnerability. Her openness about these intimate aspects of her life resonates with fans who admire her authenticity. Overall, Delevingne's recent statements reflect a broader journey of self-acceptance and commitment.

She is openly planning a future with Minke, including having children, which marks a new chapter in her life. Her willingness to speak candidly about her sexuality and relationships continues to inspire fans and contribute to important conversations about identity and love. Delevingne has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over a decade, using her platform to advocate for causes such as animal rights, environmentalism, and gender equality.

As she embraces this new phase, she serves as a role model for living authentically, proving that personal growth and happiness are possible even under the spotlight





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