Cara Delevingne Faces Mixed Reviews and Dental Emergency on Debut Music Tour

Cara Delevingne's launch of her first headline music tour has been met with a blend of praise and skepticism online, following her Primavera Sound festival performance. The model-turned-actress, who began the 11-city European and North American tour, also紧急 underwent emergency root canal surgery in Berlin just before her first show. Despite the health setback, she performed as scheduled, with some attendees lauding her set as emotionally powerful. The tour supports her forthcoming Warner Music album, which she describes as a 'rebirth' and a return to her first love, music.

Cara Delevingne has embarked on an ambitious 11-city headline music tour spanning Europe and North America, marking her official launch into a singing career after years as a model and actress.

Her debut festival performance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona quickly went viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions across social media platforms. While some viewers expressed surprise and praise for her energetic stage presence and vocal delivery, others were quick to criticize, with comments ranging from 'Don't give up the day job!

' to more cynical remarks about nepotism and comparisons to other celebrity musical attempts. The divergent responses highlighted the intense public scrutiny accompanying a famous figure's transition into music. Adding to the drama, Delevingne faced a significant health challenge just one day before the tour's first date. Upon landing in Berlin, she was forced to undergo emergency root canal surgery after a dentist discovered a serious infection.

She documented the ordeal publicly on Instagram, sharing an X-ray and explaining that the infection had reached her bone. Despite the painful procedure, she declared 'The show must go on' and performed in Berlin as scheduled, demonstrating her commitment to the tour's launch. This resolve was noted by fans who attended the live show, with some reporting that her performance was emotionally moving and that audience members were moved to tears.

Delevingne's musical pivot is not entirely sudden; she has long harbored a passion for music, confessing in a recent Vogue interview that songs she wrote in school were kept private, locked away in the bathroom. Her critically acclaimed turn as Sally Bowles in London's West End production of Cabaret in 2024 served as a more public showcase of her vocal abilities and reignited her desire to pursue music professionally.

She has since shed her signature short blonde pixie cut for long, dark wavy hair, embracing a moodier, minimalist aesthetic that aligns with the sound of her upcoming album. Produced by Warner Music, the album will include previously released singles like 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head,' and is slated for release later this summer.

The tour will continue with stops in Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and South America, offering audiences a chance to judge her musical transformation firsthand





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