Car thief died after philosophy professor put him in headlock, inquest hears

Daniel Smith, a drug-addicted car thief, died after being restrained by philosophy professor Dr Charlie Thame during a pursuit in Axminster, Devon. The inquest heard that Smith behaved like a trapped wild animal and died from cardiac arrest and restraint.

A bloodstained car thief who behaved like a trapped wild animal died after being put in a headlock by a philosophy professor , an inquest has heard.

Daniel Smith, 35, fled from police officers pursuing him over a burglary in Axminster, Devon. He clambered over walls and dashed through hedges before ending up in the garden of an elderly couple. Smith, who was heavily scratched and wearing only shorts and trainers, attempted to escape in the couple's Volvo but failed because the keys were not inside. He then ran to an unlocked house nearby, grabbed a set of keys, and jumped into a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Homeowner Dr Charlie Thame, a philosophy professor specializing in Southeast Asian politics and Marxist theory, saw Smith and rushed to the vehicle, entering the passenger seat with his legs hanging outside. Dr Thame told Exeter Coroner's Court that he acted out of shock, anger, and fear for his girlfriend, believing Smith could be violent. He described Smith as taller and larger than himself, appearing trapped like a wild animal.

Smith reversed the car at speed but crashed into a gate post. A struggle ensued around 10:30 am, during which Smith tried to punch Dr Thame and grab his testicles. Dr Thame said Smith reached toward his waistband, raising fears he might have a knife. The professor attempted to pull Smith from the car, punched him, and maneuvered his arm under Smith's armpit, slipping into a headlock.

Smith stopped struggling while a neighbor screamed hysterically. Dr Thame recalled, The neighbor said the man was unconscious. I released him immediately. Smith was placed on the ground and given chest compressions.

Dr Thame noted frothing at the mouth and dilated pupils, suggesting Smith was under the influence of opiates. The professor refuted a neighbor's claim that he had his knee on Smith's neck, stating, At no point did I have my knee on his neck, that is a complete misrepresentation and fabrication of what transpired.

He also denied punching Smith two or three times to the head and body, adding that he feared Smith would drive at his father, causing death or serious injury. Dr Thame said, If I had not done what I did my father would not be sitting here today. I probably saved two lives. My actions were entirely justifiable at the time and in hindsight.

He acknowledged a gradual escalation in the force used to stop Smith from running down his father and said he was dealing with the consequences. Dr Thame's father, Geoff Thame, described the ordeal as a bit surreal and said, He looked wild, very agitated, wide-eyed and frothing at the mouth. He was bouncing like a kangaroo. He was not cool, calm and collected, put it like that.

Geoff Thame added that Smith was like a wild animal and they did not know if he was armed. He said his son shouted at Smith to get out of his f***ing car before trying to grab the keys. Geoff Thame went inside to retrieve a gun from his cabinet to use as a threat but returned to find Smith unconscious.

Dr Thame and neighbor Deborah Day pulled Smith from the crashed car and performed CPR as he was not breathing. Geoff Thame said, He was out cold. Charlie said I hope he is alright, I hope he is alright. In her statement, Mrs Day told the coroner that Dr Thame put his knee on Smith's neck, but Geoff Thame denied this, saying his son's feet were outside the car.

Mrs Day also stated that Dr Thame put Smith in a headlock but did not intend to kill him, and his intervention may have saved her life by preventing Smith from driving at her. Avon and Somerset Police had sent four officers to the Devon-Dorset border on a hot July day in 2022 to arrest Smith for a burglary in Yeovil, Somerset.

He was spotted at a petrol station in Axminster, and police boxed in his vehicle, but he jumped out and fled over a wall, leading to the fatal incident. Smith, a drug user, died from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest combined with acute behavioral disturbance, cocaine use, and holding restraint. Detective Constable Sharon Moore of Devon and Cornwall Police told the coroner, Dr Thame was interviewed while in custody and released.

A decision was made later that no further action would be taken against Dr Thame whatsoever. The inquest continues





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