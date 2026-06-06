Car Show Benefiting Camp Haccamo Takes Place Despite Rain

A car show at The Mall at Greece Ridge raises funds for free summer camp for individuals with special needs, featuring hundreds of unique vehicles, live music, food, and vendors.

One of the car show 's organizers, Chuck Krause, helps set up, Saturday morning, June 6, 2026. Rochester , N.Y. — Despite the early morning rain, a car show benefiting Camp Haccamo will take place on Saturday at The Mall at Greece Ridge, in the former Sears store parking lot, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Organizers anticipate hundreds of unique vehicles, as well as live music, food, and a variety of vendors.

Admission is $20 on the day of the show. Proceeds will help support free summer camp experiences for individuals with special needs. A deadly crash on Route 54 in Torrey is under investigation after a dump truck braked to avoid a turning car, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Silverado. The 59-year-old pickup driver died at the scene.

Lockport residents Torrence and Kerisa Schmitt face charges after deputies say 17 Holstein heifer calves were stolen from Lambs Farms in Oakfield, Genesee County. Charges include burglary, grand larceny, tampering. Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday.

One of three suspects in a Farmington woman’s overdose death pleaded guilty. Michael Wade admitted criminally negligent homicide; court papers say a botched robbery led to her death. Two others await next steps.





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Car Show Camp Haccamo Fundraiser Rochester Special Needs

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