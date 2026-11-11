Car plows into pedestrians in LA area, killing 3: What we know

The crash killed three and sent at least three to the hospital Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A car struck pedestrians near the North Hollywood metro station in Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening, killing three, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least three others have been transported to hospitals in critical condition, the LAFD added. The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. PT at 5350 N Lankershim Blvd.

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"One vehicle reportedly involved with pedestrians -- circumstances unconfirmed," LAFD said in part in their update. The busy intersection of Lankershim Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. is the site of the metro station, along with apartment buildings, businesses and a U.S. post office nearby. Newsweek reached out to the LAFD via email Tuesday night for additional information. What To Know In an update from the Metro on Tuesday night, elevator access is unavailable "due to an accident near North Hollywood Station.

" People are urged to use the Universal/Studio City Station + Metro Bus Line 224 as an alternative route. "Both the elevator and escalator at the west G Line entrance will remain out of service. To access the G Line, please use the east entrance," the update added. Local outlet KTLA reported that the driver of the light-colored SUV reportedly involved in the crash was speaking to firefighters on scene.

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The car appeared to have driven into a food vendor's tent near the metro station, striking the pedestrians, per KTLA. The Associated Press reported that the driver was among those taken to the hospital, citing officials. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reacted to the incident on X Tuesday night, saying, "Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians.

Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured. First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

" This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsA car struck pedestrians near the North Hollywood metro station in Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening, killing three, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

At least three others have been transported to hospitals in critical condition, the LAFD added. The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. PT at 5350 N Lankershim Blvd.

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"One vehicle reportedly involved with pedestrians -- circumstances unconfirmed,"The busy intersection of Lankershim Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. is the site of the metro station, along with apartment buildings, businesses and a U.S. post office nearby. In an update from the Metro on Tuesday night, elevator access is unavailable"due to an accident near North Hollywood Station.

" People are urged to use the Universal/Studio City Station + Metro Bus Line 224 as an alternative route. "Both the elevator and escalator at the west G Line entrance will remain out of service. To access the G Line, please use the east entrance,"that the driver of the light-colored SUV reportedly involved in the crash was speaking to firefighters on scene.

The car appeared to have driven into a food vendor's tent near the metro station, striking the pedestrians, per KTLA. TheLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reacted to the incident on X Tuesday night, saying,"Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured.

First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. "