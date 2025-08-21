Car Crashes Into Restaurant Window, narrowly Missing Couple

A car crashed into CuVees Culinary Creations on Eldridge Parkway, narrowly missing a couple who were seated at a booth inside. NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood sustained minor injuries and are now recovering from the traumatic experience.

On Saturday afternoon, NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood were enjoying a meal at CuVees Culinary Creations on Eldridge Parkway when a car crash ed into the restaurant's window, narrowly missing the couple. They spoke to FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour about the terrifying ordeal, expressing their gratitude for surviving with only minor injuries. NinaUnrated described the incident as traumatizing, stating that she went into instant shock and landed on the floor.

Blackwood said he was enjoying salmon sliders when glass shattered all around him. Both recount a terrifying experience filled with flying glass, fear, and a sense of disbelief that they escaped unhurt. The couple was rushed to the hospital for treatment. NinaUnrated suffered three staples in her back, seven staples on her thigh, and minor cuts on her chest and forearms. Blackwood received staples in his face and arm, and both are dealing with soreness, sleeplessness, and emotional trauma. Due to the incident, NinaUnrated has canceled all upcoming collaborations and finds it difficult to even contemplate going to a restaurant. Blackwood echoes her sentiments, sharing that he is struggling with sleep and pains across his body. Despite the ordeal, NinaUnrated and Patrick went back to CuVee's the following day to express their gratitude to Ivory Watkins, the restaurant owner, and his wife for their support. Watkins confirmed that he was standing near the couple just moments before the car crashed, stepping away to greet guests at the front door. He was unaware of the incident until he heard a loud boom. Police are investigating the crash as a freak accident, stating the driver was at fault. Watkins expressed gratitude that everyone walked away unharmed, considering the devastating potential of the situation. He believes there is a bigger plan at play and that the incident might lead to something remarkable happening in the future





