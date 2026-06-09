Car Crashes into Residential Garage in Redmond, Driver Blames Autopilot System

A car crashed into a residential garage in Redmond, Washington, with the driver claiming the vehicle's autopilot system malfunctioned. No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

Redmond police said they responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a car that had crashed into a residential garage in the 6300 block of 151st Avenue Northeast.

A car crashed into a residential garage in Redmond late Monday morning, and the driver told police the vehicle’s autopilot system malfunctioned beforehand. No injuries were reported, and police said there were no indications that impairment was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

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Redmond Car Crash Autopilot System Malfunction No Injuries Reported Investigation Ongoing Redmond Police

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