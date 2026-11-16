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Car crashes into Pacoima fire hydrant, sending geyser of water into nearby neighborhood

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Car crashes into Pacoima fire hydrant, sending geyser of water into nearby neighborhood
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Hundreds of gallons of water gushed into a Pacoima neighborhood on Sunday night after a two-car crash sent one vehicle veering into a fire hydrant.

Hundreds of gallons of water gushed into a Pacoima neighborhood on Sunday night after a two-car crash sent one vehicle veering into a fire hydrant.

It happened at around 3:40 p.m. near the 13000 block of Filmore Street and Lehigh Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department officials told CBS LA. Firefighters said four people were assessed at the scene, but none were deemed to have injuries requiring hospitalization. While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, water continued to burst from the sheared hydrant.

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LAFD crew members told CBS LA that they were searching for the cap, which was lost in the mess created by the water. An aerial look at the water gushing from a sheared fire hydrant in Pacoima after a two-car crash on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said the water was shut off at around 5:40 p.m., but aerial footage showed the water was still flowing from the sheared hydrant, which was underneath one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, at around 6:30 p.m.Orange County police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near 57 Freeway

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