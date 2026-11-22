No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the garage and out the back wall of a house into the backyard, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the garage and out the back wall of a house into the backyard, according to authorities.

A car crashed into a home's garage and through the back wall into the backyard in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said that the crash happened in the 11200 block of Broken Sky Drive on Saturday afternoon. Debris was spread across the backyard of a northwest Harris County home after a car plowed through the garage and back wall, images shared by authorities show.

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Deputies said that nobody was home at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Man arrested for 120 mph pursuit hours after bonding out on evading charge, authorities say Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or whether the driver will face any charges. Images shared by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office showed the aftermath of a car that crashed through the garage of a northwest Harris County home.

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Man arrested for 120 mph pursuit hours after bonding out on evading charge, authorities say