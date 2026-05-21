Car crash video of MLB pitcher involved in frightening incident

Bauer, 35, was involved in a car accident on May 20, involving his McLaren, when a sedan t-boned the driver's side door, causing the McLaren to collide with a pole and result in him asking a witness, 'Dude, what the f***?' after asking the driver to slow down and checking his injuries.

NEWS TEXT: was involved in a frightening car accident in Scottsdale , Arizona on Wednesday, May 20, when his $600,000 McLaren was t-boned. Bauer, 35, was uninjured in the crash, which happened when a sedan struck the driver’s side door, forcing the McLaren 765LT into a pole on a dirt path adjacent to the road, according to The outlet obtained video of the pitcher emerging from the heavily damaged car to ask a witness, 'Dude, what the f***?

' 'Holy s***,' the witness recording the video could be heard saying. 'Dude, don't move too fast. That was a direct hit.





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Car Accident Scottsdale Arizona MLB Pitcher Pitcher Involved Car T-Boned

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