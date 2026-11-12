Car bomb kills Russian soldier in latest targeted assassination

Russia has blamed Ukraine for previous assassinations of senior military officials.

A Russia n military serviceman was killed after the car he was driving was blown up in the Pushkinsky District of St Petersburg, investigators said Thursday.

“Investigative authorities have opened a criminal case into the murder of a member of the armed forces,” a statement from Russia’s Investigative Committee said. Video showed that military police had sealed off the area as investigators and forensic scientists worked at the scene. Russian investigators at the scene of a car explosion in Shushary, outside St. Petersburg, Nov. 12, 2026. A Russian serviceman was killed when his black SUV exploded, investigators said.

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A bomb-damaged dark blue SUV with its doors, boot and bonnet open stood on a road littered with blast debris next to what looked like an empty passenger bus which appeared to have also suffered damage. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility in some cases, while denying others. An empty passenger bus appeared to have also suffered damage in the incident. Another serviceman was killed in a car explosion in the same district of Russia’s second largest city on August 27.