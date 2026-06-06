Capy Castaway: A Heartwarming Adventure Game Set in a Flooded World

Capy Castaway is an upcoming indie adventure game developed by the team behind Pekoe. Featuring a vibrant art style and no combat, the game follows a capybara and crow as they explore a world after a massive flood. The demo releases during Steam Next Fest, with a full launch planned for 2026 on PC and Mac.

Capy Castaway is an upcoming indie adventure game from the creators of the 2023 wholesome title Pekoe. It is slated for release in 2026, with a demo scheduled for Steam's Summer Next Fest.

The narrative follows a young capybara and a clever crow navigating a post-flood world. Gameplay focuses on exploration, puzzle-solving, and helping other animal characters, with no combat. Players control both characters, using their unique abilities to overcome obstacles. The art style is vibrant and charming, and the setting draws inspiration from Toronto.

The demo highlights a relaxing, hopeful experience centered on friendship and rebuilding. A full release for PC and Mac is expected later this year, with console versions still undecided





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Capy Castaway Indie Game Adventure Puzzle Wholesome Capybara Steam Next Fest Pekoe Developer Cozy Game 2026 Release

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