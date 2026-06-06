Capturing a competitive business

Scene Through the Lens with photographer Tom Gralish.

Obet Montalvo, a digital strategist with Radicle Digital, finds a quiet nook at the Convention Center on Thursday while attending Netroots Nation, the country’s largest annual gathering for progressive political activists, and organizers.

The fan fest is an outgrowth of the blog Daily Kos. , which is the country’s largest annual conference and gathering for progressive political activists, organizers, and digital strategists. The event brings together thousands of grassroots organizers to participate in training sessions, panel discussions, and keynote addresses.

I was there to check on things after the State Rep. primary election win After making high shutter speed pictures to freeze the action of Blake Metcalf, 15, and the other dancers, I changed things up when he sat out a drill. I slowed my shutter down to 1/13th of a second at f/8, 160 ISO on my 70-200mm f/2.8, putting the Nikon Z6-II right on the dance floor.

I used the monitor on the back of the camera to compose and focus and then it was just a matter of luck, as I fired off a whole bunch of frames — until he stood back up — hoping to get the right combination of his expression and the blurred bodies of dancers in motion in front of him . While on a different assignment I chanced upon Connor O’Shea working the basketball game on the Wildwood boardwalk.

It’s where players shoot for a chance to win prizes — and impress their boyfriends or girlfriends. With a few summers of ball handling under his belt, he’s got the physics of it down. O’Shea, a rising sophomore business marketing major at West Chester University, is going into his fifth season working summers on the Wildwood boardwalk where he now manages three of the six ball booths. Not sports, but certainly a competitive business — local politics.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker had pushed for added taxes on firms like Uber and Airbnb to help fund schools. Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section.

Here are the most recent, in color: June 1, 2026: The signature half-rose stained glass window of the 1891 Grace Baptist Church is reflected in a glass wall inside the Temple Performing Arts Center, as a spring concert by Temple University Music Prep’s Center for Gifted Young Musicians gets underway below. A school started at the church so working men unable to afford traditional college could attend at night eventually became Temple University, and the congregation relocated to the suburbs.

Over the years the building deteriorated and in 1986 university trustees voted to demolish it. Public outcry and help from the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia convinced Temple’s leaders to preserve the building, and a few years and $30 million later the old church was reborn in 2010 as a 1200-seat, multipurpose state-of-the-art event center. May 25, 2026: A color guard marches in Laurel Hill Cemetery during the annual observance of traditional Decoration Day on Memorial Day weekend.

The historic cemetery was the site of Philadelphia’s first observance in 1868, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Civil War. What is now known as Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971. The re-creation is an annual tradition of the Gen. George B. Meade Post No. 1 Grand Army of the Republic and included a wreath-laying ceremony, pageantry, music and speeches.

Flowers and flags were placed earlier on the graves of hundreds of known and unknown American veterans from the French and Indian War through the Iraq War. May 25, 2026 : A NASCAR Roadtripping fourth T-shirt - at the closest outpost to Philly - 4-1/2 hours away - of the Texas-based gas station convenience store chain known for its Beaver Nuggets and pristine potties, in Rockingham County, Is Buc-ee’s a true travel destination - or a tourist trap?

May 19, 2026: Robert Arana and Kevin Baraniecki work on replacing the outer protective film on top of the structural safety glass pavilions that serve as the head house entrance to SEPTA’s 15th St/City Hall Station in Dilworth Park. May 11, 2026: At the border of PA and NJ, halfway on the New Hope - Lambertville bridge.

It’s a level and well-maintained walkway separated from the cars, making for a safe, short easy walk between the shops and restaurants in both downtowns. With great views of the Delaware River. May 4, 2026: The hooves were all that remained of a life-size elk statue — sawed off at the ankles — in historic Harleigh Cemetery in Camden on Tuesday.

The bronze elk statues were put up in cemeteries all over the country at the turn of the 20th century in what was called an “Elks Rest,” an area reserved for deceased members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. In many lodges of the fraternal group founded in 1866, members who could not afford a burial were provided space in the “Rest” free of charge. The statue was since recovered and is back in the cemetery’s possession.

April 27, 2026: What just a week ago was a spring-time canopy of rosy blush blossoms is now a soft carpet of pink petals, on a sidewalk along Wayne Avenue in Germantown. April 20, 2026: The water is turned back on in LOVE Park this week, marking another milestone as seasons change in the city.

The splash fountain and basin-less main fountain in the park formally known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, was part of the site’s 2018 renovations, that came after the old park was flattened out, removing a traditional fountain and benches and levels that made it so enticing to skateboarders. April 13, 2026: Workers set up the stage — with a cooling tower backdrop — for a Gov.

Mikie Sherrill event at the PSEG Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Lower Alloways Creek, N.J. Sherrill later signed legislation intended to make way for new nuclear energy projects in the Garden State by removing a key permitting hurdle that has created a de facto moratorium on new nuclear power for decades. March 30, 2026: New Jersey Gov.

Mikie Sherrill meets with members of the South Jersey business community while her youngest daughter, Marit, waits in lobby . Mom was attending a fireside chat event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey in Mount Laurel earlier this month. March 23, 2026: The plowed snow mountain range at a corner of the PATCO Haddonfield station parking lot in mid-March.

After the big Jan. 25 and Feb. 23 snow storms the transit agency started a contest to guess exactly when the humongous snow mountain will finally melt. They are offering a $20 Freedom Card to the winners. March 16, 2026: Traffic moving at 45 mph on the Ben Franklin Bridge is photographed using a slow shutter speed from a PATCO commuter train traveling at 40 mph.

March 9, 2026: Marcin Danych , a friend now living in Chicago, films Mariusz Sliwa, his wife, Magdalena, and their 6-year-old son, Tymek, from Poznan, Poland, next to the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. When Mariusz was a boy, his father was “a typical factory worker; he was working a lot, too,” Sliwa said.

“He worked seven days a week. Even weekends. ” When they had time together at night, they would watch “Rocky,” “playing it over and over, in the VHS. ” It was just a part of his childhood, so he wanted his own son to visit Philadelphia to experience it.

And to make a video for his dad, who couldn’t make the trip. March 2, 2026: Lynasia Allen, a junior horticulture student at W.B. Saul High School is on lunch break at the Convention Center while setting up for the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show before it opened to the public. Her school’s exhibit is titled, “Up-Rooted, Re-Planted.

”I am a staff photographer concentrating on local news and feature photo stories with an emphasis on politics, history, and the arts. 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