Mexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid. Analysts expect brief disruption to Texas drug routes, but rivals may quickly fill the gap.

The capture of a Mexican cartel leader on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list could slow drug shipments through Texas, an intelligence analyst said Saturday.

How long that disruption lasts may depend on how quickly other groups move to take over the business. SAN ANTONIO — The capture of a Mexican cartel leader on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list could slow drug shipments through Texas, an intelligence analyst said Saturday. How long that disruption lasts may depend on how quickly other groups move to take over the business.

Also read Mexico detains top cartel boss ‘El Chapo Isidro,’ setting off a burst of violence in Sinaloa

Mexican forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” during an overnight operation in Guasave, a city in the northern part of Mexico’s Sinaloa state. Fans fled gunfire at a baseball game Friday night, and trucks and businesses burned. Mexico’s Defense Ministry said four soldiers and seven suspected cartel gunmen were killed. Authorities flew Meza Flores to Mexico City on Saturday to appear before prosecutors.

Meza Flores rose from an independent trafficker to the head of his own criminal organization, according to the FBI. The bureau accused him of spending two decades trafficking drugs into the United States, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. The U.S. had offered up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction. Mexico said U.S. intelligence helped with the capture but released few details about what American officials shared.

Advertisement

Stefano Ritondale, chief intelligence officer at Artorias, a company that analyzes security threats and geopolitical risks, said Meza Flores controlled a relatively small territory in Mexico. His reach extended into Texas through alliances with other trafficking groups, Ritondale said. That group operates in Nuevo Laredo, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas. Ritondale said he believes some of the drugs Meza Flores’ organization sent to the United States likely passed through Texas through that partnership.

Federal prosecutors identify Interstate 35 between Laredo and San Antonio as a major smuggling route. Across eight South Texas ports of entry, U.S. customs officers seized more than 71,000 pounds of drugs in fiscal year 2025. That figure covers seizures across the region. A separate federal case announced Friday in San Antonio illustrates how trafficking networks also move goods south.

A grand jury in Del Rio indicted 21 people accused of ties to La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a different Mexican cartel. Prosecutors allege members and associates acquired weapons and equipment in the U.S. for use in Mexico. The indictment describes equipment stored at homes in Buda and Bastrop. In Sinaloa, authorities also captured Meza Flores’ second-in-command.

Ritondale said losing both men could interrupt shipments, but competing groups have a financial incentive to keep drugs moving.

Advertisement

“You’re gonna probably see other cartels trying to fill up that void quickly to make sure they don’t lose that revenue generation that they really depend on,” he said. For Texans with family in northern Sinaloa, Ritondale said the more immediate concern is a fight over territory. Meza Flores had allied himself with one side in a conflict between rival Sinaloa cartel factions.

Ritondale said his capture could give Los Chapitos, the faction led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s sons, an opening to reclaim ground. Ritondale recommended postponing visits to northern Sinaloa while it remains unclear who will take control. The U.S. State Department already had a “Do Not Travel” advisory in place for Sinaloa before the arrest, citing crime and terrorism.

Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedFBI's most wanted cartel boss captured as gunfire, chaos erupt across Mexico