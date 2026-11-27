The Captain Tom Foundation files for dissolution amid controversies over spa construction and financial mismanagement by Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin.

The Captain Tom Foundation is preparing to cease operations following years of intense scrutiny and regulatory action surrounding its leadership. The organization, which was originally established to honor the legacy of the beloved World War Two veteran, filed a formal request with Companies House to be struck off the register on Friday afternoon.

This dissolution marks the end of an era for the entity that was later renamed The 1189808 Foundation in 2025. Despite the announcement of its closure, the foundation currently holds £105,000 in funds and maintains assets worth £107,000. It also carries a modest liability of £2,000 owed to creditors as it moves toward its final disbandment in the coming months.

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Regulatory Sanctions And Financial Misconduct

The path to closure has been paved with serious allegations of governance failures against Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore. The Charity Commission issued a damning 30-page report in June 2024, which concluded that the couple had committed serious and repeated misconduct. The inquiry highlighted significant breaches of trust, leading to a ten-year ban on Hannah serving as a charity trustee or senior manager in England and Wales, and an eight-year ban for Colin.

A central point of contention involved a book advance totaling £1.47 million, which was directed to a private company owned by the couple called Club Nook rather than to the charitable causes it was meant to support. The Commission found that none of the money from this first book deal reached the foundation. Subsequent donations from a second book deal were similarly minimal, with only £17,862 transferred to the charity, underscoring the disparity between public expectation and actual charitable output.

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The Spa Controversy And Public Backlash

Public trust in the foundation eroded rapidly after details emerged regarding the construction of a luxury spa at the couple's £1.2 million home in Bedfordshire. Although applications were initially filed to establish a charitable office, the couple instead constructed an unauthorized 50ft by 20ft complex featuring a pool, showers, and changing rooms. This lavish addition was applied for through the foundation, raising immediate questions about the use of charitable resources for private benefit.

The project faced immediate rejection by local planners, who refused the retrospective application for the larger building. The subsequent public outcry forced the foundation to halt the acceptance of new donations. The physical manifestation of the controversy was removed when the spa block was bulldozed on February 7, 2024, following the failure of the family to appeal the demolition order.

Financial Restructuring And Future Of The Funds

As the foundation prepares for its official dissolution, attention turns to the disposition of its remaining assets. It is understood that the £105,000 in current funds and the £107,000 in assets will likely be transferred to another registered charity. This transfer aims to ensure that some residual value from the organization contributes to charitable purposes, even as the entity itself is removed from the active register.

David Holdsworth, the chief executive of the Charity Commission, previously stated that the inquiry report detailed repeated failures of governance and integrity. While the Commission identified serious breaches, they determined that there was no evidence of criminal activity. Consequently, the report was not referred to the police or prosecutors, leaving the matter within the civil regulatory framework rather than the criminal justice system.

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Legacy Of A National Icon

The closure of the foundation stands in stark contrast to the initial outpouring of support that followed Sir Tom Moore's actions. The veteran was knighted by the late Queen for walking 100 laps around the garden of his home during the Covid pandemic in 2020. His efforts raised an astonishing £38.9 million for charity, establishing a powerful legacy of community spirit and resilience.

The foundation was launched in June 2020, directly capitalizing on the immense goodwill generated by his walk. However, the trajectory of the organization took a sharp downturn after Sir Tom passed away at the age of 100 in February 2021, following a diagnosis of Covid-19. The subsequent years have been defined by the struggle to preserve his memory amidst the controversies surrounding his daughter and son-in-law.