Captain Charged After Royal Marines Board Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Channel Raid

The captain of the Russian shadow fleet tanker Smyrtos faces sanctions charges after a dramatic boarding by Royal Marines and NCA officers in the English Channel. The operation, part of UK efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion, resulted in the seizure of the vessel and the arrest of its master.

The captain of a Russia n shadow fleet vessel, the Cameroonian-flagged tanker Smyrtos , has been charged after a daring weekend raid by Royal Marines and National Crime Agency officers.

The commandos stormed the ship in the English Channel on Sunday morning, arresting 38-year-old Ajay Pant. He faces charges under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for allegedly supplying prohibited Russian oil to a third country in June 2026. The offence carries a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both. The 24 Georgian and Indian crew members remain on board and are assisting the investigation.

The six-hour operation, ordered by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was lauded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a significant action against Russia's oil fleet. The Smyrtos had been at sea for nine days since departing the Russian port of Ust Luga on June 5, laden with crude oil.

The raid involved extensive military coordination: an RAF Poseidon P-8 aircraft, the Royal Navy frigates HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury, and multiple helicopters carrying Special Boat Service (SBS) and 42 Commando troops. SBS forces, armed with C8 rifles and night vision, fast-roped onto the tanker's deck in darkness to secure the bridge, followed by marines who protected NCA officers as they gathered evidence. The crew offered no resistance.

Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec confirmed the prosecution, urging caution in reporting to avoid prejudicing the active proceedings. Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, in his first statement, emphasized that the UK will enforce sanctions against the Russian war machine, noting that over 550 shadow fleet vessels are sanctioned and nearly 200 have been forced to anchor. The Smyrtos is now heading to Portland for further investigation, where it is expected to remain.

The incident appears to have deterred three other shadow tankers from transiting the Channel





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Shadow Fleet Sanctions Royal Marines Russia Oil Tanker Smyrtos NCA Ajay Pant

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