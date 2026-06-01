Captain America Marvel Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

The three Captain America films starring Chris Evans have become available on Hulu. The movies, which have earned over $2.2 billion worldwide, are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will culminate with Evans' return in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

The Captain America film trilogy, consisting of Captain America : The First Avenger (2011), Captain America : The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America : Civil War (2016), is now available for streaming on Hulu .

These three movies, which have collectively grossed over $2.2 billion at the global box office, star Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Evans is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. All three films hold Fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film was directed by Joe Johnston, while the Russo brothers directed the latter two.

The ensemble cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Hugo Weaving as Red Skull, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, and others.

The official synopsis for Civil War describes a scenario where political pressure mounts for the Avengers to be held accountable for collateral damage, leading to a deep division within the team. Captain America opposes government oversight, believing superheroes must remain free to protect humanity, while Iron Man supports a system of accountability. The conflict escalates into a full-blown feud, forcing allies like Black Widow and Hawkeye to choose sides.

This addition to Hulu's library arrives alongside other new releases, including three Michael B. Jordan drama films from Warner Bros. Pictures that have also started streaming on Netflix.

Other entertainment updates mention new promotional artwork for the upcoming Spider-Man film revealing the villain Tombstone, Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day facing overseas release delays, HBO Max adding a popular film starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, a new trailer for The End of Oak Street featuring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor battling dinosaurs, and directors of Avengers: Doomsday sharing an image related to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Additional notes cover Sebastian Stan's future in the Marvel franchise after being cast in The Batman Part 2, and his latest drama receiving strong reviews following a Cannes premiere win





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