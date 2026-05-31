Captain America: Civil War's Impact on the MCU Continues with a Thematic Sequel

After a decade, Captain America: Civil War is getting an official sequel, with the story still impacting the MCU to this day. The upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday, will incorporate elements from Captain America: Civil War and feature Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. reprising their roles as Captain America and Doctor Doom, respectively.

10 years after it shook the foundations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , Captain America: Civil War is getting an official sequel. The 2016 movie is one of the best-ranked Marvel movies for several reasons, chief among them the way it shaped the franchise after it.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame explored how the fracture of the Avengers played a crucial role in Thanos' attack, with Captain America: Civil War being the key to the final stretch of the Infinity Saga. After Avengers: Endgame, though, many would be forgiven for assuming that the ramifications of Captain America: Civil War have been left behind.

After all, the upcoming Marvel movies are either focused on individual characters, like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or big multiversal events, such as Avengers: Secret Wars. That being said, it has been confirmed that, after a decade, Captain America: Civil War is getting a thematic sequel.

In an interview with AGBO Films, Captain America: Civil War's directing team, Anthony and Joe Russo, teased how the story is still impacting the MCU to this day: Tony Stark and Steve Rogers remain very empathetic and rootable and you’ll see to this day people are divided over who was more relatable in . It’s very much this sort of unresolved aspirations of those characters and flaws of those characters. It continues to unfold as we move into Doomsday





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Marvel Cinematic Universe Captain America: Civil War Thematic Sequel Avengers: Doomsday Chris Evans Robert Downey Jr.

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