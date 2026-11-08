Captain America Breaks With Nick Fury Over Superpower Ban

Steve Rogers goes on the run protecting Victor von Doom clone Vic, defying Nick Fury Jr. and the United Nations' resolution to ban superpowers after the Avengers Armageddon event.

Steve Rogers, the iconic hero known as Captain America, has initiated a direct conflict with longtime ally Nick Fury Jr. following the conclusion of the Avengers: Armageddon storyline. This rupture in their partnership centers on a newly enacted United Nations resolution that seeks to ban the use of superpowers globally. Rogers, whose consciousness recently returned from a journey through Hell where he assisted Doctor Doom in overthrowing Mephisto, finds himself at odds with the current enforcement of this international law.

The Core Conflict Over Superpower Bans

The catalyst for this schism is a global resolution passed by the United Nations to prohibit the use of superhuman abilities. While the measure was widely adopted, the United States abstained from voting, largely because enforcement would be nearly impossible given the vast number of superpowered individuals residing within the country. During Rogers' time in suspended animation, thousands died during the battle between the Avengers and Red Hulk, an event that likely fueled the political push for such strict regulations.

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Steve Rogers has openly rejected the methods proposed to enforce this ban. When he encountered Nick Fury Sr. in a nearby park after leaving the hospital, he expressed his disapproval of the direction S.H.I.E.L.D. was taking under the influence of the new global mandates. Rogers pointed out to Fury that moral principles, specifically the distinction between good and evil, do not recognize national borders, suggesting that the ban is a flawed approach to ensuring public safety.

Rogers Defies Fury To Protect Vic

The immediate trigger for Rogers leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. custody was the revelation that Vic, a young clone of Victor von Doom whom Rogers met in Latveria before his coma, is still alive. Rather than surrendering the boy to S.H.I.E.L.D. authorities, Rogers threatened Fury to leave the matter alone. He demanded that Fury stick to his duties of patrolling the skies in the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and try to keep the peace with an iron fist, echoing the tactics Rogers associates with fascist leaders of the past.

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Rogers has effectively gone on the run to keep Vic under his protection. This decision marks a significant departure from his usual role as a pillar of institutional support. By choosing to shield a clone of the infamous Doctor Doom from international authorities, Rogers is prioritizing his personal moral code over compliance with the new superpower restrictions. This move isolates him from his former comrades and places him in direct opposition to the organization he once led.

New Alliances And Historical Implications

As Rogers and Vic navigate this new reality, they are set to team up with Tony Stark to address a looming threat to reality itself. The ongoing narrative arc, titled The New World, reveals that an old enemy of Rogers will return in Captain America #19 with the ability to rewrite history and alter the world. Stark will assist the duo in figuring out how to revert these changes, adding a layer of complexity to their fugitive status.

Despite the resolution of this immediate crisis involving the villain, Rogers will likely continue to face threats from Nick Fury Jr. and the United Nations. S.H.I.E.L.D. remains concerned about the dangerous ramifications of allowing a clone of Victor von Doom to roam free. With Thunderbolt Ross and Bucky Barnes presumed dead, though Barnes remains alive and will appear in Immortal Soldiers, the landscape for the remaining Avengers is shifting dramatically.

Publication Details And Next Steps

Readers can witness the immediate aftermath of this betrayal in Captain America #17, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 11 by Marvel Comics. The issue, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Tom Lima and cover art by Valerio Schiti, opens with Rogers watching television to catch up on the world he missed. The story promises to delve deep into the ideological fractures within the superhero community as they grapple with the consequences of the Armageddon event.