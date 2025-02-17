Captain America: Brave New World Opens to Strong Box Office

Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World' dominates the box office, securing the biggest opening of 2025 with impressive domestic and global projections. The film marks a new era for the 'Captain America' franchise, introducing Anthony Mackie as the new Cap. While critical reception was mixed, audience response was positive, driving strong box office results.

Marvel 's 'Captain America: Brave New World' is off to a strong start at the box office, predicted to rake in $100 million domestically and $192.4 million globally by the end of President's Day. This marks the studio's biggest opening of 2025, surpassing the previous record holder, 'Dog Man,' which launched with $36 million. The film's success comes after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' broke records last summer, reigniting enthusiasm for the Marvel franchise.

'Brave New World' signifies a major shift for the 'Captain America' brand, officially passing the torch to Anthony Mackie as the new Cap, taking over from Chris Evans after almost a decade portraying the iconic character. Harrison Ford co-stars as the U.S. President who transforms into the Red Hulk. Directed by Julius Onah, 'Brave New World' faced a slight hurdle going into the weekend due to lukewarm reviews. Despite this, the film currently holds a 51% 'rotten' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it on the lower end of the spectrum for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many superhero films have defied critical acclaim and soared at the box office. Audience reception, however, has been more positive. Rotten Tomatoes' 'verified audience score' stands at 80%, and its CinemaScore is a B-. Exit polls reveal that 63% of the opening weekend audience was male. 'Captain America: Brave New World's' performance aligns with the average opening range for MCU films, falling between 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Thor: The Dark World,' but not accounting for inflation. Its reported production budget of $180 million, excluding marketing and promotional expenses, is significantly lower than many other high-budget Marvel movies. This marks the first of three major theatrical releases for Marvel in 2025, with 'Thunderbolts' scheduled for May and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' in July. This comes after a relatively quiet year for Marvel in 2024, with only one major film release. The superhero genre has experienced some challenges in recent years, but audiences continue to show a strong desire to see these films on the big screen. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, attributes this enduring popularity to the genre's ability to provide escapism and action-packed entertainment.The second spot at this week's box office goes to 'Paddington in Peru,' the latest installment in the beloved franchise, which finally premiered in North America this weekend. Released by Sony, the film earned an estimated $13 million and is projected to reach $16 million by Monday. 'Paddington in Peru' premiered in the United Kingdom in early November 2024 and had already amassed $104 million from its international run. Dougal Wilson took over directing duties from Paul King for this film, which also saw Emily Mortimer stepping into the role of Mrs. Brown, originally played by Sally Hawkins. The rest of the main cast, including Ben Whishaw as Paddington's voice, remained unchanged. Sony and Screen Gems' slasher 'Heart Eyes' secured the third place with $10 million, a 20% increase from its opening weekend. 'Dog Man' followed closely behind in fourth place with $9.7 million. Rounding out the top five was the Chinese blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2,' which debuted on 660 screens in North America and grossed $7.2 million. Overall, the box office experienced a 20% boost compared to last year.This weekend also saw the release of a new 'Bridget Jones' film, titled 'Mad About the Boy,' which bypassed theaters in the U.S. and went straight to Universal's streaming service, Peacock. However, in the U.K. and Ireland, it collected an estimated $14.9 million, surpassing 'Captain America: Brave New World's' performance in those territories. Universal Pictures International reported $32.3 million in gross revenue from all 70 territories where the film was released. Final domestic figures for 'Mad About the Boy' will be released on Tuesday. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore





