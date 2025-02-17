Captain America: Brave New World Fails to Utilize Giancarlo Esposito's Talent

This article critiques the handling of Giancarlo Esposito's character, Sidewinder, in Captain America: Brave New World. It argues that despite Esposito's talent, the character was underdeveloped and served little narrative purpose beyond advancing the plot. The article suggests that the reshoots and casting changes may have contributed to Sidewinder's lackluster portrayal and questions whether the character will be given a more substantial role in future MCU films.

If you cast one of the best bad-guy actors of our time, Giancarlo Esposito, who gave us spine-chilling characters in The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad, you better give him enough character to deal with to give the best performance possible.

Instead, Captain America: Brave New World gave us a character with minimal narrative weight, Sidewinder, who feels like he could be given the same treatment as Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) after The Incredible Hulk, forgotten until the MCU can be bothered to return to him. We know that Brave New World had lots of reshoots, so it must be said that the fact we have a cohesive narrative to begin with is impressive, but that doesn't mean it should be critiqued any less than another film. The fact remains that Sidewinder existed to move the plot from one beat to another rather than being a character with his own motivations and goals outside of killing Captain America for someone else's plan. We may see Sidewinder again, but Brave New World's fumbling of the character could mean we don't care if or when he comes back. 'Brave New World's Reshoots Promised So Much and Delivered So Little It appears that Esposito was added via reshoots, as he was only revealed during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, which was going to originally be played by WWE wrestler Seth Rollins. This is not meant in any way as disrespect to Rollins, but such a recast promised a beefed-up and more dramatic role for Sidewinder. Whilst Rollins' skills would lend themselves more to fight scenes, Esposito is certainly known more for his line delivery than his action capabilities. Related 'Captain America: Brave New World' End-Credits Scene Explained: War Is Coming to the MCU Doomsday is coming. Posts However, the fact that he appears at the beginning of the film as an introduction to Sam (Anthony Mackie) and the adamantium, out of nowhere halfway through to kill Sam on The Leader's orders, and once more whilst in prison so he can tell Sam what The Leader's plan is, really makes you feel this shoehorning in. Essentially, Esposito’s Sidewinder exists to give Sam the ability to track or learn more about Samuel Sterns, whilst being completely ignored by all other characters in the film, and it means his appearances are dull and forgettable. Yet, almost worse than his lackluster scenes is the promise that he will be back. Sidewinder Could Return in Another MCU Film, But Will We Care? Close Certainly, there is still the potential to see Sidewinder again, but Brave New World makes this feel like a very small possibility. He is not shown as having much power beyond hiring goons and being good with weapons, and with the film’s current poor reception, will Marvel want to revisit this character anytime soon? Certainly, the moment of him declaring that it is'when' he escaped from prison, not if, felt like an eye-roll moment in the cinema; such a nothing line that Sam barely acknowledges that it was said, which is no doubt another consequence of reshoots making the editing process a challenge to form a cohesive narrative. Furthermore, Marvel has reduced the stakes surrounding Sidewinder as a threat to Sam. We have seen him go up against Captain America twice with goons and one-on-one, and we have seen him foiled twice, with Sam not even having his wings or shield the second time. Therefore, any storyline would have to increase his power, but even then, it would struggle to make us feel the threat of a man who will be going into his third round against Sam once he breaks out. In the end, it feels confusing as to why Esposito was given the role, as it feels like Seth Rollins could have performed the same scenes to a similar level of performance. That isn't to say that Esposito gave a bad performance or that Rollins is a bad actor, so even he could do it. It simply means that anyone could have done it, as the scenes given to us were bland and ineffective, so to make such a bold change in direction feels odd. Sidewinder simply felt like an expository loose end that Brave New World was unsure how to tie up by the end of the film, and it is a great shame that such a great actor like Giancarlo Esposito was wasted in such a way





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD GIANCARLO ESPOSITO Sidwinder MCU RESHOOTS ACTING REVIEW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Captain America: Brave New World Sets Stage for Captain America 5Captain America: Brave New World ushers in a new era for the iconic hero, setting the stage for a potential Captain America 5. The film explores Sam Wilson's journey as he embraces the mantle of Captain America, while hinting at future storylines and threats.

Read more »

11 Scenes In Captain America: Brave New World That Were Definitely ReshootsCaptain America with sidewinder and the Leader in Captain America Brave New World

Read more »

Nolte: ‘Captain America’ Star Tells Europe Captain America Shouldn’t Represent AmericaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Giancarlo Esposito Reacts to Sidewinder's Design in 'Captain America: Brave New World'Giancarlo Esposito discusses his character Sidewinder in the upcoming 'Captain America: Brave New World', emphasizing his physicality and design inspiration. He reveals that his costume draws from Sidewinder's comic book colors, hoping to inspire future portrayals that lean into the serpent persona. Esposito, known for his psychologically intense roles, states that Sidewinder is a more physically threatening character, skilled in various weapons and combat.

Read more »

Giancarlo Esposito Talks Sidewinder's Physical Design in 'Captain America: Brave New World'Giancarlo Esposito discussed his role as Sidewinder in 'Captain America: Brave New World' at LA Comic Con, emphasizing the character's physicality and design inspiration. Esposito incorporated colors from the comics into his costume, hoping to inspire future portrayals of the serpent-themed villain. Sidewinder, known for wielding a rifle and engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat, will face off against Sam Wilson in the film.

Read more »

Captain America: Brave New World’s Giancarlo Esposito Teases Sidewinder’s FutureGiancarlo Esposito has spoken about his thoughts on his future as Sidewinder in the MCU after Captain America 4.

Read more »