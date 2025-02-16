Captain America: Brave New World - A Theatrical Exclusive

Explore the reasons behind Captain America: Brave New World's exclusive theatrical release, the impact of Disney's experiment with Black Widow, and the typical timeframe for Marvel films to stream on Disney+.

The latest installment in the Captain America franchise, Brave New World, brings Anthony Mackie 's Sam Wilson fully into the Captain America role after the events of Civil War in 2016. While previous Captain America films boasted a large ensemble cast of heroes, Brave New World sees Wilson taking on the mantle solo, facing challenging odds without the same level of support.

Despite this, the film is projected to make a significant impact at the box office, with estimates predicting a weekend haul of $90 million or more during the extended Presidents' Day weekend. The film's theatrical exclusivity is a deliberate move, driven by the lessons learned from Disney's experiment with Black Widow in 2021.The simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney+ alongside its theatrical debut proved to be detrimental to the film's box office performance. While initial numbers appeared promising, the subsequent weekend saw a dramatic 67% drop in theatrical revenue, ultimately leading to a lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson against Disney. Johansson alleged that the studio's decision to release the film simultaneously on streaming platforms prevented her from receiving substantial bonuses tied to box office milestones. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, with reports suggesting Johansson received a $40 million payout. This experience served as a cautionary tale for Disney, effectively ending the practice of simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases for Marvel Studios films.Moving forward, Disney has adopted a more traditional approach, allowing their Marvel films, including Brave New World, to enjoy an exclusive theatrical run before eventually making their way to Disney+. While the exact timeline for streaming premieres remains fluid, it typically takes several months for these films to become available on Disney+. The most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool & Wolverine, took approximately three and a half months to reach Disney+, a period likely influenced by its strong box office performance. Should Brave New World also prove to be a box office success, its theatrical run may similarly extend to accommodate audience demand





