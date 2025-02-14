Captain America: Brave New World - A Multiversal Crisis

Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres navigating a complex web of conspiracy and betrayal, leading to a confrontation with a transformed Red Hulk and the terrifying implications of a multiversal war.

Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) racing against time to clear the name of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) after the former super-soldier attempts to assassinate President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. This investigation uncovers the shocking truth that Ross secretly imprisoned scientist Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) for years, manipulating his gamma-enhanced brain and exploiting him as a personal think tank.

Ross's goal was twofold: to secure his presidency through Sterns's intellect and to leverage Sterns's abilities to cure his terminal heart condition. Sterns successfully accomplishes both tasks, but he also orchestrates a betrayal. The gamma-powered pills that cured Ross also gradually mutate him over time, embedding within him the essence of the Red Hulk persona and power. As Ross ascends to the presidency, he still withholds Sterns's freedom, pushing the mad scientist to the brink. Sterns manipulates global events, dismantling Ross's Adamantium treaty with other nations and plotting to destroy the president himself by transforming him into a gamma monster akin to his own. He unleashes audio of Ross's conspiracy during a major press event announcing the treaty, causing Ross to lose control and unleash his Red Hulk form in front of the world. Captain America intervenes, battling Ross to a standstill. Sam manages to convince the enraged president to suppress his Red Hulk persona, citing his daughter Betty and the well-being of the nation, which Ross reluctantly agrees to. In the wake of this chaos, Sam and a critically wounded Joaquin find themselves operating outside government control, while Ross resigns from the presidency and faces imprisonment at The Raft, finally reunited with Betty (Liv Tyler's first MCU appearance since). The global dissemination of Adamantium opens the door to an uncertain future, potentially igniting a new arms race with Vibranium. The post-credits scene reveals Sam Wilson visiting the secure facility where Samuel Sterns is held captive. Sam boasts about calculating Sterns's odds of survival in a fight against Red Hulk, but Sterns delivers a chilling revelation. He claims his complex calculations have led him to the concept of the multiverse and the impending 'secret war' that will pit multiple realities of the Marvel Multiverse against each other. The scene sets the stage for Captain America's future, questioning what choices a hero dedicated to safeguarding his world will make when protecting it necessitates the destruction of others.





