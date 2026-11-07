Captain America #17 Release Details: Steve Rogers Flees with Doom Clone Amid SHIELD Pursuit

Captain America #17 on November 11, 2026, features Steve Rogers fleeing with Doctor Doom's child clone. This conflict pits Rogers against Nick Fury and SHIELD while an old enemy returns.

Marvel Enterprises officially schedules the release of Captain America #17 for Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The issue places Steve Rogers on the run after the ARMAGEDDON storyline concludes. Rogers protects VIC, a child clone created by Doctor Doom. This action triggers a direct conflict with S.H.I.E.L.D. authorities.

The United Nations-backed spy agency demands immediate custody transfer of the clone. Nick Fury leads the bureaucratic effort to secure VIC. He utilizes international paperwork to justify the seizure. This process creates significant friction with Rogers' protective instincts.

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Steve Rogers hides VIC close to his iconic shield. This strategy offers minimal concealment against global surveillance networks. Facial recognition technology easily identifies the superhero despite a simple baseball cap. Rogers prioritizes the child's safety over international legal demands.

Nick Fury views VIC as a high-priority asset and potential liability. He seeks to return the clone to its original facility. Rogers considers the child a sentient being deserving of protection. This ideological clash escalates tension between the long-time allies.

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A classic enemy of Captain America makes a dramatic return in this issue. The antagonist presumably avoided legal consequences during a period of retirement. This comeback adds complexity to the ongoing crisis. Past threats resurface during global instability.

Readers can acquire the comic at local stores starting November 11. The issue explores themes of autonomy and artificial life. Fans anticipate further escalation in the Rogers-Fury conflict. The narrative examines ethical questions about manufactured beings.

Marvel provides multiple variant covers for collectors. Valerio Schiti designs the primary cover art. Additional variants include work by Reese Hannigan and Peach Momoko. Each edition retails for $4.99 US or $6.25 CAD.

Interior previews reveal dynamic artwork by Ton Lima. The story continues the post-ARMAGEDDON arc established previously. Chip Zdarsky writes the script for this installment. The creative team delivers a fast-paced narrative.

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The storyline highlights the difficulty of hiding public figures. Rogers struggles to evade capture while maintaining vigilance. The presence of old enemies complicates current efforts. Both heroes face increasing pressure from opposing forces.

Collector interest remains high for this specific release date. The combination of character drama and action drives sales expectations. The custody dispute serves as the central plot device. Readers await the resolution of the clone's fate.