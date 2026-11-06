Caprice Williams Charged With Murder Of Malayshia Alford After Body Found In NJ Trunk

Philadelphia foster mother Caprice Williams faces murder charges for the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, whose body was discovered in a New Jersey car trunk on November 4.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski formally announced that 36-year-old Caprice Williams has been charged with the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. The charges were unveiled during a news conference on Thursday, November 5, marking a critical development in a case that spans two states. Williams, who served as Alford's foster mother for approximately two years, now faces a severe array of criminal accusations related to the child's death.

The specific legal counts against Williams include murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment. Additional charges encompass tampering with evidence, abusing a corpse, using a communication facility for criminal purposes, and possession of an instrument of crime. These allegations reflect the prosecution's determination that Williams deliberately harmed the child while in her custody.

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The medical examiner's report serves as the forensic foundation for these homicide charges. Authorities concluded that Malayshia Alford died from blunt force trauma, explicitly ruling out any possibility of an accidental death. This medical determination supports the timeline established by investigators, which links the fatal injuries directly to the period Alford remained under Williams's care.

Malayshia Alford was first reported missing from her West Philadelphia residence on October 26. However, Assistant District Attorney Toczylowski clarified that the child was last seen alive at home on October 22. Investigators believe Alford remained in the residence until she was removed during the early hours of October 26. This specific window defines the timeframe in which the alleged violent events occurred.

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Surveillance footage played a pivotal role in the investigation, showing what police believe to be the child's body being taken from the house. This video evidence directed law enforcement to a specific vehicle, which eventually led them to an individual who provided crucial information about Alford's whereabouts. The footage was instrumental in connecting the initial disappearance to the final location where the victim was found.

The search for Malayshia Alford concluded on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 p.m. in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Her body was discovered in the trunk of a car, a location that marked the end of a frantic multi-day manhunt. Toczylowski stated that it was immediately apparent upon discovery that the body had been in the vehicle for a significant period, underscoring the delay in the investigation's resolution.

Malayshia Alford lived with Caprice Williams for approximately two years prior to her disappearance. Yolanda Brown, Alford's aunt, provided details to The Philadelphia Inquirer about the family's history with Williams. The child resided on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia, a location now central to the criminal investigation.

Williams also worked as a teacher for the Philadelphia School District, a professional role that adds significant complexity to the case. Her position within the community and the education system makes the allegations of abuse particularly disturbing for parents and educators alike. The dual role of foster care provider and school employee raises serious questions about oversight and trust.

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Newsweek has contacted the Philadelphia Police Department for additional comment regarding the ongoing case. The department is currently processing the extensive charges filed by the District Attorney's office. As legal proceedings commence, the community continues to grapple with the loss of a young life under the care of a trusted adult.

The case highlights the critical need for enhanced oversight within foster care systems to prevent similar tragedies. Swift action by law enforcement in tracing missing persons across state lines was essential in locating Alford. The successful resolution of the search provides some closure, but the legal battles ahead will seek justice for the child.