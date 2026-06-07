Capri pants make a comeback as A-listers and shoppers embrace the retro trend

Capri pants, also known as pedal pushers, are trending this summer with celebrities like Claudia Winkleman and Amanda Seyfried sporting the look. High-end brands like Ralph Lauren and Jacquemus report fast-selling styles, while Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Gap sold out in hours. Retailers from Tesco to H&M offer affordable options, and styling advice emphasizes dressing them up with tailoring rather than gym wear.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Love them or loathe them, Capri pants – aka pedal pushers – have cycled to the top of the trend list this summer.

Audrey Hepburn, Doris Day and Suzy Parker were among the original arbiters of these Marmite leggings-cum-cropped-trousers, slipping into them for film appearances and while featuring in Vogue magazine . Jennifer Lopez in 1999 Audrey Hepburn in 1954 But today’s Capri connoisseurs would tell you that sleek plain black versions of these pants are red-carpet worthy: see Claudia Winkleman in her knee-skimming pair at the Baftas last month.

Or Amanda Seyfried, who wore hers with a tailored blazer and court shoes to a screening of The Testament of Ann Lee in February. With over 190,000 Google searches for ‘Capri leggings’ in April, shoppers are clearly keen to emulate the retro look. Ralph Lauren’s £790 Sampson cropped jersey trousers are selling so fast that four of its sizes are on wait lists.

Similarly, Jacquemus’ £420 Le Playa ruffled jersey shorts are almost sold out at Net A Porter. Claudia Schiffer in 1994 Hailey Bieber in June 2025 The star of Victoria Beckham’s debut collaboration collection for Gap this year? A pair of £70 dark-wash low-rise denim Capris. They sold out online within three hours of release and only two sizes remain from the restock.

Meanwhile, in the supermarket, F&F at Tesco’s £12.50 two-pack of cotton-rich cropped leggings have been a star seller for the past two weeks. Amanda Seyfried in February Claudia Winkleman in May Grazia’s ‘3 Ways to Style Capri Pants for Spring’ TikTok video has amassed 3.4 million views since it was posted in April. But if you fancy trying the trend I can tell you, in short, don’t wear yours with anything that resembles gym kit or trainers.

Instead, make like the A-list and dress up this staple with sharp tailoring or a statement blouse. On your feet try point or almond-toe flats, block court shoes or kitten-heel flip-flops to create the illusion of longer legs. You best start prepping your pins. Or at least just your shins.

Mint Velvet £99 Shop Frame £190 Shop Boden £85 Shop H&M £15 Shop Was £19.99





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