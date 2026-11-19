Paste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The Kinsellas and co. have added a new feather to their musical cap—or, rather, they’ve smooshed two feathers into one giant one.

Tim Kinsella, his cousin Nate Kinsella, and longtime collaborator Victor Villarreal have announced the formation of a combined musical project, caPn j’OWLS. The trio will unite their projects Cap’n Jazz and OWLS. Their self-titled debut album is out today via Polyvinyl. It’s only available to purchase physically, and it seems it’ll stay that way: the group announced that their album will not be available on streaming services.

Also read Astronomers discover rare black holes that formed when stars failed to go supernova

Tim Kinsella and Villareal founded Cap’n Jazz in Illinois in the nineties. Over the next three decades, it would become known as a foundational Midwest emo band. The group reformed as OWLS in the early aughts to release more underground rock, with cousin Nate Kinsella, who played with Tim in Joan of Arc and Make Believe and with Tim’s brother Mike Kinsella in American Football and Lies, joining recent Cap’n Jazz performances.

Advertisement

Both Tim Kinsella and Victor Villareal will also be touring solo in November and December. The former has a pair of dates in Rock Island, Illinois, and Brooklyn, where he’ll be performing the music of Joan of Arc solo, while the latter has a three-show stint in the United Kingdom.