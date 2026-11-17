CapMetro's board approved up to $51.1 million to expand its Plaza Saltillo station at East 5th and Comal Street.

"Our ridership from the Saltillo station has continued to grow as this area of the city has continued to grow as well and expand... " said Ken Cartwright, Vice President of Construction and Facilities at CapMetro.

"So, we were no longer able to comfortably accommodate all of the passengers who want to use commuter rail in this area. "The base contract, accounted for in CapMetro's capital budget, is worth about $44.5 million.

Also read Tanker Hits Cruise Ship With 129 People On Board

Additionally, CapMetro and the City of Austin reached an agreement in which the city will contribute up to $5 million for the shared use path and crossing improvements. Improvements to the station will include a second platform at Plaza Saltillo and approximately one mile of double tracking, allowing for four trains where there is currently one.

"The double tracking starts at Onion Street and then continues on to Robert T. Martinez, which we call the Austin Y area, which is the junction where we head north to the northwest part of our community," said Cartwright. Other improvements include a path for biking and walking, additional pedestrian crossings, and a reconfiguration of East 5th Street.

Advertisement

"We hope this will expand ridership, give us more flexibility with commuter rail service, but it also includes a partnership with the city in developing shared use paths so we can continue pedestrian and bike improvements from downtown Austin toward the east part of our community, greatly improving those opportunities for bikes and walking," said Cartwright. Cartwright said CapMetro is working to minimize the impact of construction on passengers' commute and access to their destinations.

Construction set to begin in January 2027 and last through spring 2029 could overlap with construction by the Texas Department of Transportation along I-35. Cartwright said CapMetro has coordinated with TxDOT so that "they can build their Fourth Street overpass bridge for our rail service into the downtown area at the same time that we're constructing and expanding the Saltillo station.

"He says CapMetro is also working to ensure riders will still have access to downtown via commuter rail while construction is underway. "We're working with that plan, and we'll start our outreach to the community regarding that before the end of this year," Cartwright said. Cedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse. Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges.

No injuries reported. The reports come days after a Microsoft 365 outage that began Friday and disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot for several hours. A car crashed into a house near Pflugerville Monday morning, sending a driver and a child to the hospital. Deputies say no serious injuries and the home is structurally sound.

Advertisement

A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays for major US banks NEW YORK — Thousands of customers are reporting difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects across the financial system. Bank of A