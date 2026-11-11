Capitola Beach Closed Amid E. coli Outbreak Affecting 9 Children

Santa Cruz County has temporarily shut down Capitola Beach after nine children across the Bay Area were infected with E. coli O157. All cases are linked and likely originated from the beach or nearby waterways, prompting public health officials to close the area while investigations continue.

Capitola Beach in Santa Cruz Co. is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of E. coli that has sickened children across the Bay Area, officials said.

Capitola Beach in Santa Cruz County is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of E. coli that has sickened nine children across the Bay Area, Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency said Tuesday. Santa Cruz County Public Health Division has been notified of nine cases of E. coli O157 infection, the county said. Four cases involve Santa Cruz County residents, while five involve residents of other Bay Area counties.

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All nine cases are linked, indicating a common source or related exposures. The group of bacteria known as E. coli O157 can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea that may be bloody, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Some infections can lead to serious complications, particularly among young children. According to the county, the source of the outbreak remains unknown, and public health officials have determined all exposures likely occurred at Capitola Beach or in surrounding waterways.

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The city of Capitola is temporarily closing Capitola Beach while the investigation continues. The closure is intended to reduce potential exposure while officials gather additional information, the county said. Environmental sampling has been conducted at four locations in and around Soquel Creek and Capitola Beach, including an upstream location near Nob Hill, the jetty, Soquel Creek Lagoon and the flume where water enters Monterey Bay.

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