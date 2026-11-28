The Washington Capitals travel to St. Louis to face the hot Blues on Saturday. Cole Hutson is on a historic scoring pace, while Clay Stevenson makes his debut for Washington. St. Louis relies on Jordan Binnington and powerful reCent form.

Caps Navigate Challenging Stretch Against Hot Blues

Hutson Brothers and Goaltending Changes Define Roster Updates

The Washington Capitals conclude a grueling back-to-back schedule and their historically difficult November on Saturday night by traveling to St. Louis to face the Blues. Washington enters the contest coming off a narrow 3-2 defeat against the Florida Panthers on Friday,a game in which they surrendered a two-goal lead with just five minutes remaining in regulation. This loss marks the end of what has been the team's coldest November in more than a decade. In contrast,St. Louis is riding a significant wave of momentum, having secured points in six consecutive games with a record of five wins and one overtime loss in that span. The Blues also finished a back-to-back set but did not travel after their 5-3 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday, giving them home-ice advantage for the second night in a row. St. louis has won eight of their last nine games, establishing themselves as a formidable opponent as they look to maintain their aggressive offensive pace.

A major storyline for Washington involves the surge of youthful defenseman Cole Hutson,whose performance has drawn comparisons to his older brother Lane. While Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy with Montreal in his rookie season, Cole has already surpassed his brother's rookie goal total. Cole currently sits third among all NHL rookies in goals with eight tallies in 23 games,a rate of .35 goals per game. this pace would break the all-time record for rookie defensemen set by Brian Leetch in the 1988-89 season. Meanwhile, the Capitals have made significant adjustments in their netminder situation. Clay Stevenson,originally an undrafted free agent signed by Washington in 2022, was claimed off waivers by the Winnipeg Jets eaRlier this season before being reclaimed by the Capitals just days ago. Stevenson is set to make his first begin for Washington tonight, replacing Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren,who have handled the majority of the workload. stevenson recently returned to the AHL with Hershey to gain conditioning before his promotion, where he recorded a 6-1 win with 28 saves.

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Blues Goalie Binnington Faces Capitals With Offensive Support

For St. Louis, veteran goaltender Jordan Binnington will take the net for the third time in a week. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career with the Blues and is currently 11 wins shy of reaching 200 for his career. Despite allowing five or more goals in five of his seven starts this season, Binnington has posted a 3-3-1 record and has won two of his last three outings. he has been heavily supported by his offense, averaging 4.05 goals per game in offensive support, which ranks fourth in the league among goalies with at least seven starts. Binnington has a mixed history against Washington,holding a 1-3-1 record in five career starts with a 4.23 goals against average. The Blues have emphasized the need to protect thier defense, with Head Coach Jim Montgomery noting that their top players have been physically targeted and that the team is determined not to let opponents take advantage of them.

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Trade Fallout and Injury Situations Shape Matchup

The game also carries weight regarding recent roster moves, specifically the trade of Connor McMichael to St. Louis in exchange for Robby Fabbly, though Fabbly was previously traded away, making this a complex web of personnel changes. McMichael,who recorded 11 points in his first 23 games for the Blues, is eligible to play after missing three games with a lower-body injury. He returns alongside Ross Johnston, who has been inserted into the lineup. On the Washington side,their top forward from the Blues era, Robert Thomas, remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, while Kyrou is also out,delaying any direct matchup between the traded stars. Washington's defensive metrics have struggled significantly, ranking second worst in the league with a crew save percentage of .857 and yielding 3.87 goals against per game. The Capitals will need to slow down St. Louis's transition game, which has averaged 4.11 goals per game during thier recent hot streak, to avoid another close loss as they look to salvage their season before December begins.