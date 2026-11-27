Big purchases have always been a hallmark of the midlife crisis. But millennials are in a complicated situationship with capitalism. What does the crisis they can afford look like?

The millennial wealth gap is being widened by the current housing and affordability paradigm. Because of this, the midlife crisis is less uniform and more creative--like a choose-your-own-adventure book.over time is ironically smile-shaped—gradually decreasing until reaching an all-time low at midlife before rebounding.

And like the good little consumers we are, we try to spend our way out of the drop. We try to fill the void with shiny things instead of doing the deep inner work needed for self-actualization, Big purchases have always been a landmark of the midlife crisis. Luxury cars, vacation properties, and other extravagant, ill-advised symbols ofWhile millennials aren’t immune to this, our relationship with capitalism is more of a complicated situationship than marital bliss, and that changes things.

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Millennials are characterized as the first generation who are worse off than their parents. As usual, this headline isn’t the whole picture. What has changed is theof wealth. The wealth gap is vast and increasing.