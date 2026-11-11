Three days after his historic win in Michigan, Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed delivered a speech at an Arab America Foundation summit in Virginia.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed walks through the U.S. Capitol on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the 120th Congress arrive for the first day of New Member Orientation after Democrats flipped both chambers in the midterm elections.

Three days after his historic win in Michigan, Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed delivered a speech at an Arab America Foundation summit in Virginia that is drawing fresh political attention and online debate, in part because of comments he made and some of the groups and people in attendance. Days after becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, El-Sayed also criticized the opposition he faced during his campaign.

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El-Sayed appeared at the Arab America Foundation’s Connect Empowerment Summit, where he called Michigan the “capital of Arab America. ” I know we’re here in DC, which, of course is the capital of the United States of America. But, Michigan is the capital of Arab America,” El-Sayed said. Days after becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, El-Sayed also criticized the opposition he faced during his campaign.

The campaign against us was one of the most hideous, most racist campaigns I think we’ve seen since 2008," he said. Adding, “They wanted to make this a referendum on me and my name and my faith. Fox News Digital reported that multiple members of Code Pink were among those at the event. Code Pink is a far-left nonprofit founded by Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans in 2002 to oppose the Iraq War.

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Benjamin was among those photographed in attendance. While Code Pink describes itself as a grassroots group working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, it has been accused of being communist and funded by the CCP. Seamus Bruner, vice president of research at the Government Accountability Institute, told The National News Desk Tuesday that Code Pink’s appearance at the event highlighted what many are calling the “Red-Green Alliance,” describing it as red for Marxist and green for Islamist groups.

Bruner also pointed to some of the contributions El-Sayed has received, some of which reportedly came from people and PACs connected to Islamic advocacy and civil rights organizations. We didn’t have any China connection. So, this event right here is showing that the Red-Green Alliance is alive and well,” Bruner said. Beyond Code Pink’s presence at the summit, lawmakers have launched investigations into Shanghai-based American tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, who is married to Evans.

Reports have alleged that a sizeable amount of Code Pink’s donations have traced back to Singham-linked nonprofits that allegedly connect to pro-China messaging. You would not expect these kinds of groups to be getting together. And yet they are. They’re teaming up.

Code Pink, Jodie Evans, Neville Roy Singham,” Bruner said. During an interview last month on BreakThrough News, Evans also urged Americans to take to the streets, citing demonstrations in France and Spain. Heavy rains that swept through Southern Utah have made Cottonwood Road in the Paria River District, which econcompasses Kane and Garfield Counties. TRAVEL ALERTA suspect fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Mountain View Cooridor, prompting school lockdowns and a brief pursuit.

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