Capital Group to invest $13.5 million in Carmel expansion, add 200 jobs

Capital Group, one of the world’s largest active fund managers, has announced plans to expand in Carmel, investing $13.5 million and creating up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2028.

CARMEL, Ind. — Capital Group, one of the world’s largest active fund managers, has announced plans to expand its operations in Carmel, investing $13.5 million and creating up to 200 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.

“Indiana is the perfect destination to support Capital Group’s growth now and for years to come,” Gov. Mike Braun said in a release Thursday.

“We look forward to the company’s continued partnership in accelerating job growth for Hoosiers. ” The expansion will take place at Capital Group’s Carmel campus at 11811 N. Meridian St., one of the firm’s primary client service hubs. Hiring for new client service and operations roles begins immediately. Capital Group is also offering relocation services for associates currently based in its Hampton Roads, Virginia, office, which is planned to close by the end of 2027.

Ryan Rue, head of the American Funds Service Group at Capital Group, praised Carmel and the Indianapolis area for their strong community and talent pool.

“The Indianapolis area has been a fantastic home for Capital Group for more than 30 years, thanks to the strength of the local community and the exceptional talent in the region,” Rue said. “We’re excited to continue growing here as we invest in our people, expand our capabilities and support our clients for the long term. ” Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Capital Group has more than 9,000 associates across 34 offices in 15 countries.

The company specializes in investment and wealth management services. Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam highlighted Capital Group’s community involvement and sustainable initiatives.

“During my recent visit to Capital Group’s Carmel campus, I saw firsthand how their corporate leadership has a deep commitment to our community engagement and sustainable innovation,” Finkam said. “We are proud that a world-class firm with such a disciplined, long-term vision continues to grow and invest in our city, providing exceptional opportunities for our talented workforce. We are thrilled they are growing in Carmel. ”





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