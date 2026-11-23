Capita boss Adolfo Hernandez has resigned immediately following intense criticism over the civil service pension debacle, with CFO Pablo Andres taking over as shares plummet.

Capita chief executive Adolfo Hernandez has resigned with immediate effect, concluding his tenure after facing severe backlash for the company's handling of the civil service pension scheme. The sudden leadership change comes as the outsourcing giant struggles with a massive administration failure that has left 1.7 million members without timely payments or accurate retirement quotes. In his resignation statement, Hernandez admitted that Capita had failed to deliver the service required by scheme members, acknowledging the shortcomings that sparked public outrage and political condemnation.

Leadership Change and Market Reaction

Current chief financial officer Pablo Andres has been appointed as the acting chief executive to replace Hernandez. The announcement of the CEO's departure triggered a dramatic collapse in investor confidence, sending Capita shares tumbling by 70 per cent on Monday morning. This steep devaluation leaves the London-based company valued at less than £90 million, a stark contrast to its £8 billion valuation in 2015. The market reaction underscores the financial severity of the administrative crisis that has plagued the firm since it assumed control of the pension contract.

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Scheme Administration Failures and Delays

Capita took over the troubled scheme from the previous administrator, MyCSP, last December after agreeing to the contract with the former Conservative government in 2023. The company has faced intense scrutiny for its inability to process payments efficiently, resulting in thousands of civil servants and bereaved families facing significant financial hardship. Pensioners have been deprived of incomes for months or years, while families dealing with death in service have experienced severe delays in settling the financial affairs of their late relatives. These operational failures have been extensively documented, highlighting a systemic breakdown in the service provided to scheme members.

Political Condemnation and Stakeholder Anger

Adolfo Hernandez appeared before the joint committee of the Public Accounts Committee and the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in July, where he faced a grilling from MPs. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, criticized Hernandez for adding to a long list of missed deadlines despite repeated apologies. Clifton-Brown described the progress in improving the scheme as abysmal and noted that the mishandling caused severe hardship, particularly for bereavement payments. The Cabinet Office also condemned the running of the scheme as dreadful, with one minister explicitly labeling the company's performance as unacceptable during parliamentary sessions.

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Personal Impact on Scheme Members

The administrative chaos has had devastating real-world consequences for individual members of the pension scheme. Former prison officer Jason Gould found his plans to retire to Spain nearly derailed as he and his wife were thrust into rent arrears and unable to clear debts. Bereaved mother Teresa Cook faced additional distress when she could not settle the financial affairs of her late daughter, a civil servant with more than two decades of service. These cases illustrate the human cost of the delays, affecting people who relied on the scheme for financial stability during critical life transitions.

Financial Recovery and Future Outlook

Capita has acknowledged a significant hit to its finances as a result of the issues delivering the scheme and the implementation of a recovery plan. Hernandez stated that while he is proud of the groundwork laid to turn Capita into a technology-led, AI-enabled business services company, the company has not delivered the service that members of the civil service pension scheme deserve. The Public Accounts Committee has announced it will continue to pursue the matter, hoping that the new acting chief executive, Pablo Andres, can gain control of the situation. The company now faces the difficult task of rebuilding trust and correcting the systemic errors that have defined its recent history.