Cape Verde Stuns Spain in Historic World Cup Draw, Hayes Calls It a Victory for Immigration

In a stunning World Cup opener, Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw, marking a historic moment for the small African nation. Emma Hayes praised the team's discipline and immigrant background.

In a stunning start to the World Cup , Cape Verde , the smallest African nation ever to qualify for the tournament, held reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw in their opening Group stage match at Atlanta Stadium.

The result sent shockwaves through the football world, as the islands with a population of just over half a million produced a defensive masterclass against a Spanish side featuring stars like Pedri and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Emma Hayes, the US women's national team manager and a pundit for ITV, immediately hailed the performance as a 'victory for immigration,' highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the Cape Verdean squad.

Many of the players were born abroad or have heritage from the diaspora, reflecting the nation's history of emigration. Hayes stated, 'This is a victory for immigration and for the quality of a team that have been put together from all over the world that are representing their crest. It wasn't a fortunate result, it was well earned.

' The match itself was a tense affair, with Spain dominating possession and creating numerous chances. However, the Cape Verdean defense, organized by coach Bubista, remained resolute. Goalkeeper Vozinha, at 40 years old, became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut, making seven saves to deny Spain. His heroics captured global attention, and his Instagram following skyrocketed from 50,000 to over six million overnight.

Fellow pundit and former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praised the team's intangible spirit, saying, 'There was something inside those Cape Verde players that wasn't going to let them yield today. We sat here and analyzed the teams and you say, well, Spain should really win this comfortably, but we don't have what they have inside them, in their hearts.

' Cape Verde's qualification for the World Cup itself was a monumental achievement, as they topped a qualifying group that included quarterfinalists Cameroon. Remarkably, their record as the smallest nation to qualify lasted only two weeks before Curacao, with just 155,000 residents, also made the cut. Now, Cape Verde's draw against Spain has put them in a strong position to advance from the group.

Both teams have yet to face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, with Saudi Arabia also achieving a 1-1 draw against Uruguay earlier in the week. Cape Verde will next face Uruguay on Sunday, while Spain takes on Saudi Arabia the same day. The result has already been celebrated as one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, showcasing the unpredictability and magic of the tournament.

Emma Hayes' comments on immigration added a poignant layer, as many Cape Verdean players have personal connections to the diaspora, representing a nation that has long been shaped by migration. The draw not only boosts Cape Verde's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time but also serves as a testament to the unity and resilience of a team that embodies the spirit of their homeland





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