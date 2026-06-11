Cape Fear Streaming Hit and Remake Success

Cape Fear, a 1991 thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, has experienced a resurgence on digital streaming. Its renewed popularity comes amid buzz surrounding its 2026 television adaptation. The movie, a remake of the 1962 film of the same name, has secured the 7th spot on the Top 10 movie downloads list on a streaming platform.

Cape Fear has experienced a resurgence on digital streaming , securing the 7th spot on the Top 10 movie downloads list on a streaming platform. Its renewed popularity comes amid buzz surrounding its 2026 television adaptation.

The movie, starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, emerged as a streaming hit within five days of its premiere, climbing the charts and placing third just below Widow’s Bay and Your Friends & Neighbors. Distributed by Universal Pictures, Cape Fear premiered in theaters on November 15, 1991. Following its release, it grossed approximately $182 million globally. The movie is a remake of the 1962 film of the same name helmed by J. Lee Thompson and scripted by James R. Webb.

Starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum, this, in turn, is an adaptation of John D. MacDonald’s 1957 book, The Executioners. The story follows a convicted rapist, released from prison after serving his sentence, who sets out to take revenge on a former public defender, blaming him for botching his legal defense, which led to the convict’s 14-year imprisonment. The movie also stars Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange as Sam and Leigh Bowden, respectively.

The supporting cast includes Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Illeana Douglas, Fred Thompson, and Zully Montero. Meanwhile, Mitchum, Peck, and Martin Balsam from the original movie also appear. The movie was directed by Scorsese from a screenplay written by Wesley Strick





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