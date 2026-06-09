Cape Cod Style: The Most Versatile and Stylish Dresses to Help You Look Like a Local

This summer, ditch the city influencer-approved sundresses and opt for breezy linen or cotton options with romantic necklines and pretty seaside patterns. From affordable options starting at just $7 to more premium choices from retailers like Nordstrom and Quince, you'll find something to suit every budget and style.

If you're looking to blend in with the locals on Cape Cod this summer, you'll want to trade in your city influencer-approved sundresses for breezy linen or cotton options with romantic necklines and pretty seaside patterns.

After spending seven years summering on the peninsula, I've curated a list of the most versatile and stylish dresses that will help you look like a local. From affordable options starting at just $7 to more premium choices from retailers like Nordstrom and Quince, you'll find something to suit every budget and style. Whether you're heading to Provincetown or hanging out in Hyannis, these dresses are perfect for a day at the beach or a night out on the town.

They can be dressed up or down and are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. So why not try something new this summer and channel your inner Cape Cod local with these stylish and comfortable dresses?

In addition to the classic sundresses, you can also opt for matching sets, relaxed shorts, and easy separates that are all the rage this summer. But if you're petite like me, you know that some of these trends can be tricky to pull off. That's why I recommend opting for longer bodices that skim your hips and elongate your midsection, making you appear leaner and taller. One of my favorite dresses that does just this is the '11.

Denim Fantasy', which features a sharp collar, button-down silhouette, and chunky belt. It reminds me of the chic older women who have summered on the Cape for decades. And if you want to lean into the nautical vibes that are so popular in New England, you'll fit right in with the 'Hill House Home' and Cape Cod aesthetic. The 'Nautical Stripes' dress is a great option, with its billowy sleeves and tailored trousers.

You'll also want to consider dresses with delicate florals, like the 'Billowy Dresses' option, which looks straight out of a Parisian boutique. And the best part? These stylish summer dresses start at just $7, making them an affordable way to upgrade your wardrobe. So why not try something new this summer and channel your inner Cape Cod local with these stylish and comfortable dresses





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Cape Cod Style Summer Dresses Linen Dresses Cotton Dresses Nautical Vibes Parisian Chic

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