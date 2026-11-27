A Massachusetts elementary school has told teachers to avoid Christmas and Hanukkah decorations and holiday-themed activities during December.

A Massachusetts elementary school has told staff to avoid Christmas-themed decorations and activities in the run up to the festive season. A memo reportedly sent by the principal at Harwich Elementary School on Cape Cod reminded staff to be mindful of students from all backgrounds, including those that do not celebrate mainstream holidays.

The memo by Principal Christie Cutone, seen by Newsweek, directs teachers to skip Christmas trees, wreaths, Elf on the Shelf, Santa imagery, menorahs and dreidels at the pre-K through grade 4 school. It also asked teachers to avoid holiday-themed worksheets, crafts and videos during the season, instead encouraging snowflakes, snowmen and cozy themes, adding that holiday decorations that are put up will be “gently” asked to be taken down.

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One parent of a child in fourth grade at the school told local news Boston 25 News that she wanted the school to remain inclusive, but not cancel traditions from different cultures.