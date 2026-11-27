Rumors suggest Capcom may remake Resident Evil Revelations to fill the Chris Redfield timeline gap before Resident Evil 5, potentially restoring co-op gameplay.

Rumors are circulating within the gaming community that Capcom is seriously considering remaking the Resident Evil Revelations series. This potential project would serve as a crucial narrative bridge, filling chronological gaps in the franchise's history between Resident Evil Code: Veronica and Resident Evil 5. The announcement of Resident Evil Veronica as a remake has intensified speculation about which untitled entries will receive similar high-fidelity treatment next.

Chronological Importance of Revelations

The primary driver behind these rumors is the canonical placement of Resident Evil Revelations within the overarching storyline. The original game is set chronologically after the events of Resident Evil Code: Veronica and prior to the events of Resident Evil 5. This timeline positions the stories of Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield in close proximity, making their inclusion in a remake trilogy highly logical for narrative cohesion.

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Chris Redfield appears in all three key titles: Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil 5. By remaking Revelations, Capcom would create a complete chronological arc for the character that connects the Code: Veronica era to the African outbreak depicted in Resident Evil 5. This sequencing offers a deeper context for the franchise's most enduring character rivalries and team dynamics.

Additionally, the Revelations titles feature distinct gameplay mechanics and unique lore that is rarely explored in the mainline entries. The original Resident Evil Revelations was released on January 26, 2012, and introduced new multiplayer features to the series. A remake would allow modern players to experience these unique narrative pieces and survival horror elements with contemporary graphical fidelity and engine capabilities.

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Community Skepticism and Tonal Concerns

Despite the excitement surrounding the possibility of a remake, not all fans are convinced that such a project is imminent or well-advised. Some community members express skepticism regarding Capcom's current release schedule. There are concerns that adding another massive remake to the development queue could lead to bloat or delays for other anticipated titles in the portfolio.

Fans on social media platforms like Twitter/X have also raised specific criticisms regarding the tone of the original games. User Vagabond85 argued that the hypersexualization of characters like Jessica Shears detracted from the serious atmosphere of the entry. A remake would present an opportunity to adjust these tonal inconsistencies while preserving the core survival horror experience.

There is also a lingering desire among long-time players for the return of cooperative gameplay. Resident Evil 5 is widely remembered for its effective co-op mechanics, which were absent in later mainline entries. The Revelations series experimented with these features, and a remake could serve as a reintroduction of deep cooperative play to the franchise without relying on the multiplayer focus of the original releases.

Future Timeline and Developer Strategy

The decision to remake Resident Evil Revelations would likely be tied to the broader strategy of clarifying the series timeline. The upcoming Resident Evil 10 is expected to be a significant milestone for the franchise. Some rumors suggest that Jill Valentine, a key member of S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team, may return in this upcoming title, making her recent history in Revelations highly relevant to fans.

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If Capcom proceeds with the Revelations remake, it is almost certain that Resident Evil Revelations 2 would also receive similar treatment. The sequel shares the same chronological window and narrative themes, making it a natural companion piece. This would result in a focused trilogy of remakes dedicated to the Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine partnership era.

The current remake slate already includes titles like Resident Evil 4 and the upcoming Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake. Each of these projects has been carefully selected to either restore classic experiences or fill missing links in the timeline. The Revelations series represents one of the few major gaps remaining in the chronological reconstruction of the series history.

Ultimately, the fate of a Resident Evil Revelations remake remains uncertain. While the narrative logic supports its inclusion in the current remake wave, commercial and developmental priorities will dictate the final decision. Fans must wait for official statements from Capcom to confirm whether the co-op survival horror entries will finally return to the spotlight.