Capcom launches three major Resident Evil remakes on Nintendo Switch 2, celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary while previewing future projects like Code: Veronica.

Capcom has officially brought three of its most celebrated survival horror remakes to the Nintendo Switch 2 platform in a major digital rollout. The Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition are now available on the Nintendo eShop following the release window that opened in mid-October. This strategic launch allows a new generation of players to experience the foundational stories that have defined the genre for over thirty years. The move coincides with the studio's ongoing celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary marking a significant milestone in gaming history. Players can now access these classic titles with modern enhancements designed specifically for the latest Nintendo hardware.

The digital packages offer a substantial collection of content requiring approximately 55.9GB of storage space on the console. Each title has been meticulously updated to take advantage of the Switch 2 capabilities ensuring smoother performance and enhanced visual fidelity. The Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition bundle is particularly notable as it includes the Separate Ways DLC expanding the narrative beyond the main campaign. This comprehensive approach ensures that enthusiasts can experience the complete uncut versions of these games without needing to purchase additional add-ons separately. The inclusion of all previously released downloadable content adds significant value for both newcomers and veteran fans.

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Physical copy availability remains a point of uncertainty for consumers who prefer tangible media formats. Fans wishing to purchase physical cartridges must wait until January 2027 for official availability on the market. Current reports indicate that there is no confirmation regarding whether these physical releases will include traditional game cartridges or solely consist of digital codes. Industry observers suggest that physical copies may be scarce drawing comparisons to the distribution strategies employed for other major titles. The limited physical stock for Grand Theft Auto VI serves as a potential indicator for how Capcom might handle the distribution of these horror classics.

The anticipation for these remakes follows the critical success of the recent installment Resident Evil Requiem which dominated discussions throughout 2026. Screen Rant critic Chris Carter awarded the game an impressive 9/10 rating praising its innovative dual-character gameplay. Reviewers highlighted the masterful use of the first-person perspective and how the experiment paid off far better than previous entries like Resident Evil 6. Long-time fans appreciated that the development team seemed to have mastered the perspective while delivering a story that resonates deeply with the series lore. The positive reception of Requiem has undoubtedly fueled the current wave of interest in the broader franchise ecosystem.

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Looking toward the future Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Code Veronica is currently in active development. This project aims to revisit the 2000 original with a potential launch window set for 2027. The remake will transport players back to Rockfort Island to follow the saga of siblings Claire and Chris Redfield. The narrative picks up after Claire is captured by the Umbrella Corporation leading to a tense rescue attempt by her brother. This upcoming title stands as the only known entry currently in production signaling the company's continued commitment to remaking beloved entries from the early history of the series.

The broader Resident Evil ecosystem now encompasses twelve mainline titles along with over sixty total releases including mobile games and spin-offs. The franchise has consistently evolved while maintaining its core identity from the initial horror classic to the recent Requiem installment. Simultaneous availability of legacy remakes and the anticipation of new developments ensures that the brand remains a dominant force. The digital launch on Switch 2 represents a pivotal moment for introducing these stories to a fresh audience. As the industry moves past the 30th anniversary celebrations the focus remains on delivering high-quality horror experiences that honor the past while embracing modern technology.