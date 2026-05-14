CAPA Marquee Awards 2026: Central Ohio High School Musical Theater Showcase

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) celebrated the best in central Ohio high school musical theater during the 2026 CAPA Marquee Awards, recognizing outstanding student performers, directors, musicians, and backstage crews from 31 participating high schools across the region.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) celebrated the best in central Ohio high school musical theater on Wednesday night during the 2026 CAPA Marquee Awards , at the Ohio Theatre.

The annual showcase recognized outstanding student performers, directors, musicians, and backstage crews from 31 participating high schools across the region. The event also featured performances from nominees in several major categories, including Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Marysville High School emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, taking home honors for Best Musical Production for 'Anything Goes,' along with awards for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Dance Execution, and Outstanding Technical Execution. CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington said, 'We have really talented students here in central Ohio, so to be able to recognize that, and it's not only the winners, but the nominees and really everybody that's a part of theater and high school, it is really special for us to be able to honor them.

' Bexley High School senior Zeke Moses earned Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bobby Strong in 'Urinetown,' while Reynoldsburg High School's Amaya Washington won Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing the Leading Player in 'Pippin Revival Version. ' Both students will advance to the national stage at the 2026 Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, in New York City this June.

CAPA also announced that Payton Theile of Bexley High School was selected as one of 10 national finalists in the Jimmy Awards' National Student Reporter program. The program brings together top student performers from across the country for intensive training with Broadway professionals before a live awards showcase at the Minskoff Theatre. Additional honors recognized student achievement in technical theater, costume work, sound design, and orchestral performance.

The CAPA Marquee Awards program is designed to celebrate and support musical theater education in central Ohio schools through adjudicated productions and professional learning opportunities throughout the school year





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Columbus Association For The Performing Arts ( Marquee Awards High School Musical Theater Showcase Outstanding Student Performers Outstanding Student Directors Outstanding Student Musicians Outstanding Student Backstage Crews Best Musical Production Best Actor In A Leading Role Best Actress In A Leading Role Best Direction Outstanding Ensemble Outstanding Dance Execution Outstanding Technical Execution National High School Musical Theatre Awards National Student Reporter Program Broadway Professionals Minskoff Theatre Intensive Training Live Awards Showcase Adjudicated Productions Professional Learning Opportunities Musical Theater Education Central Ohio Schools Marysville High School Bexley High School Reynoldsburg High School Eastmoor Academy High School Hamilton Township High School Arts And College Preparatory Academy Outstanding Student Orchestra Outstanding Costume Work Outstanding Sound Design Outstanding Orchestral Performance

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