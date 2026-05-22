Cao Pauses Weapons Shipment to Taiwan Amid Ongoing War, Trump Discusses Arms Sale as Negotiating Chip

Cao, a Republican senator, mentioned the temporary pause in weapons shipment to Taiwan during his Senate hearing. Trump, on the other hand, has discussed the issue of arms sales to Taiwan, which he has yet to approve, as a ‘very good negotiating chip’ in his administration’s diplomacy with China. China has consistently opposed any arms sale to Taiwan, viewing it as a provocation and a threat to their sovereignty.

During his Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Thursday, Cao said the nation’s shipment of weapons to the island will be temporarily paused as the war with Taiwan continues.

Cao mentioned that the U.S. has done some foreign military sales to Taiwan but is currently pausing them to ensure they have the necessary munitions for their ongoing operations. Cao also stated that the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary. A spokesperson for the Taiwan Presidential Office confirmed Cao’s remarks but stated that they have not received any relevant information about the U.S. adjusting these military sales.

Trump has discussed the issue of arms sales to Taiwan, which he has yet to approve, as a ‘very good negotiating chip’ in his administration’s diplomacy with China. China has consistently opposed any arms sale to Taiwan, viewing it as a provocation and a threat to their sovereignty





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Taiwan China U.S. Arms Sale Negotiating Chip Senate Hearing

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