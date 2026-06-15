Canton woman charged with murder after man fatally shot

A Canton woman is facing a murder charge after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

CANTON , Ohio - A Canton woman is facing a murder charge after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Canton Police Department, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, several 911 calls reported a shooting in the 1900 block of 6th Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of the Hillview Apartments with a gunshot wound to his upper back. Officers administered first aid until the Canton Fire paramedics arrived and took him to Aultman Hospital, where he later died. According to the release, officers identified 38-year-old Leanne M. Haynes of Canton as a suspect and arrested her later in the day at her home. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800 or the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 489-3144. Roads reopen as Lubrizol plant incident in Lake County resolvedPlea hearing for suspect charged in connection with murder of Euclid man in WilloughbyI-480 entrance ramp closing for 60 days





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Ronnie R. Brown Of Canton. Leanne M. Haynes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polymarket Promo Code COVERS: Deposit $20, Get $50 for Sunday Group Stage Prediction MarketsOne of the best prediction market apps available right now is offering a strong welcome bonus just in time for Sunday's group stage action.

Read more »

Germany vs Curacao Predictions, Picks & Odds for Today's World Cup Match — Sunday, June 14Tahith Chong and Curacao appear underrated heading into Sunday's clash with Germany, and our World Cup prediction expects the underdogs to keep the match closer than the market anticipates.

Read more »

World Cup Anytime Goal Scorer Picks & Parlay: Sunday, June 14Get daily World Cup anytime goal scorer predictions and parlays from Covers' soccer experts, featuring goal scorer picks for Germany, Netherlands, & Sweden.

Read more »

MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best HR Prop Bets, Picks, Parlay & Odds for Sunday, June 14Shohei Ohtani and Jordan Walker headline Sunday's best MLB home run predictions.

Read more »