Canon Goes Big on the PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera, Now Cheaper Than Last Prime Day

Make sure you always get your best angle with this deal.

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If you’re looking to get into content creation, or given the deal here, upgrade your content, then good equipment is a must. While it’s always wise to sort out your audio first, at least for most kinds of videos, a good camera is a must as well. If you’re aiming to get outdoors and make the most of the big wide world in your videos, then you’ll want a powerful portable one.

It turns out that we’ve found a great one of those for you today, and it’s on sale as well. The Canon PowerShot V10 Camera is an excellent one for vlogging and more. It’s pricey though, coming in at $479 most of the time. Right now though, it’s 21% off, which means you can pick it up for $379 instead, which is a much better price.

This camera looks simple, and is a handheld one which you can easily keep trained on your face. It has an impressive 19mm wide-angle lens which can take in a lot of the scenery around you while also keeping you in focus thanks to the face detection.

It just means that you’ll always be the focal point, which is always important if you’re looking to put up YouTube videos, but also if you’re just trying to make the world’s best home videos too. It even has a built-in microphone to make sure you can be heard over the noise around you.

It has a built-in stand as well, so you can set it up when you decide to sit down and make more relaxed videos than the ones you’d end up with if you were holding it throughout. It has image stabilization as well, so you don’t need surgeon-level hands to get a steady video.

It records in absurdly high quality too, with 4K video at 30 frames per second, or HD video at 60 frames per second if you want it to be a bit smoother, and you can add a color filter too. This is a great camera, and one which could help you massively improve your own videos, no matter who they’re for. The only problem is that the $379 price tag probably won’t stick around for long.

So, if you do want to enjoy this while it’s on sale, we recommend doing so soon.





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