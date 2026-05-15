Canon EOS R5 Mark II: The Best Price Ever for Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Walmart has dropped the Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera to its lowest-ever price of $3,398, reduced by $501 from its usual MSRP. The camera's expert tester James Abbott awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5-star score. With its 45MP sensor, fast autofocus, and the ability to shoot up to 30FPS burst, it's an attractive purchase for anyone, a pro photographer or a top-tier amateur. However, it's important to note that its low-light performance is excellent, and it's recommended for stunning portraits, fast action sports, wildlife, and even astrophotography.

Walmart has dropped the Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera to its lowest-ever price in this incredible Canon camera deal for astrophotographers. The camera's expert tester James Abbott awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5-star score.

He rated it as a high-tech camera capable of capturing any subject, with a wealth of customization options. Its OLED viewfinder is sharp, and the fully articulated touchscreen provides clear live view and playback of photos and videos. With a 45MP sensor, excellent high-ISO handling, and a launch price of $4,299, it's an attractive purchase for anyone, a pro photographer or a top-tier amateur. The R5 Mark II can capture stunning portraits, fast action sports, wildlife, and even stunning astrophotography.

With impressive features like fast autofocus, pre-continuous shooting mode, and the ability to shoot up to 30FPS burst with a 45MP sensor





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Canon EOS R5 Mark II Camera Walmart Price Astrophotography Deal Expert Tester Customization Options Per-Continuous Shooting Mode Fast Autofocus Crisp Details

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