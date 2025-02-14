Canon Dominates Super Bowl Photography with 62% Market Share

Canon claims a majority of credentialed photographers at Super Bowl LIX used its equipment, citing 62% market share across cameras and lenses. The company also highlights its extensive support for professionals through Canon Professional Services, emphasizing the reliability and performance of its gear.

The camera manufacturer provided specific data, stating that Canon held a 62% market share based on survey results collected at the event, encompassing both mirrorless and DSLR cameras, along with RF and EF lenses.

Canon's dominance extended beyond still photography. The company revealed that over 95% of the optics employed by FOX Sports for pre-, in-game, and post-game coverage were Canon lenses. While FOX Sports utilized a variety of Sony cameras for its broadcast, Canon's significant market share suggests that some of these cameras were likely paired with Canon lenses, a common practice in the broadcast industry. Notably, 16 Canon UJ122x8.2 lenses were deployed for the Super Bowl LIX broadcast, showcasing the company's wide-angle lens capabilities.Furthermore, Canon emphasized the role of its Canon Professional Services (CPS) in supporting photographers during the Super Bowl. CPS technicians were on-site to perform equipment cleaning and checks, loan additional cameras and lenses, and provide technical support. Over two days, CPS technicians serviced 53 pieces of equipment, ensuring optimal performance for photographers capturing the momentous event. Professionals commended Canon's equipment performance, particularly in challenging low-light conditions, highlighting the speed and accuracy of the autofocus system and the clarity of the images produced





