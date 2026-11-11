Canon and Nikon Cine Both Getting Nice Upgrades, Plus Wandrd's New Straps

This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, the team discusses the updates coming to Canon's EOS Cinema line as well as Nikon's ZR, Wandrd tried to reinvent the camera strap, an Jordan Drake sits down with Jared Raab, cinematographer of BlackBerry and Nirvana the Band the Show the Movie.

, the team discusses the updates coming to Canon’s EOS Cinema line as well as Nikon’s ZR, Wandrd tried to reinvent the camera strap, an Jordan Drake sits down with Jared Raab, cinematographer ofThanks to ProGrade Digital for sponsoring this week’s episode.

A few weeks ago, our own Michael Bonocore, the team photographer for the Chicago Cubs, and how he gets thousands of photos from three cameras off his cards and onto a drive during a game. Right now, ProGrade’s CFexpress Type A Gold and Iridium cards, in 480 and 960 gigabyte single packs, are 35% off through November 14th. No code needed, the discount comes off automatically.

Also read Jaxxon T. Tumperakki Returns in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Anthology with New Cloud City Story

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